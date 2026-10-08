Ways to Watch and Listen: Seahawks vs. 49ers | Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 5 of the 2026 regular season at Lumen Field. The matchup is set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 11th. Here are all the ways to follow the game presented by Visa.
HOW TO WATCH
- Stream the game
- FOX
- Fans in the Bay Area can watch the game on FOX 2 KTVU television.
- NFL+: Watch live local, primetime, regular season, and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
- Watch internationally
- Fans in Mexico can watch the game live on Televisa (Canal 9).
- Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Channel 5.
- Fans in the UK, UAE, Mexico, and across international markets can watch every live NFL game on Game Pass International on DAZN.
- For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
- U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
- Spanish Radio Network
- The live game broadcast featuring announcers Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on the 49ers App or at 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
- Mexico Broadcast
- The Seahawks vs 49ers Week 5 game will be broadcast on radio via W Deportes 730 AM.
- UK Broadcast
- The Seahawks vs 49ers Week 5 game will be broadcast via talkSPORT Radio.
For more ways to listen, click here.
PRO MOVES BEFORE GAMEDAY PRES. BY VISA
Everything you need to be game-ready before kickoff:
🏈 Meet the Roster — Get to know who's suiting up this season
📋 Check the Depth Chart — See who's lining up where
📺 Play-by-Play — Follow every drive in real time
🏆 Standings — See where the Niners stand in the NFC West