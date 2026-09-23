Ways to Watch and Listen: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 of the 2026 regular season at Levi's® Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 27. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
- Stream the game
- FOX
- Fans in the Bay Area can watch the game on NBC Bay Area's local broadcast.
- NFL+: Watch live local, primetime, regular season, and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
- Watch internationally
- Fans in Mexico can watch the game live on FOX Mexico.
- Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.
- Fans in the UK, UAE, Mexico, and across international markets can watch every live NFL game on Game Pass International on DAZN.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
- U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
- Spanish Radio Network
- The live game broadcast featuring announcers Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on the 49ers App or at 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
- Mexico Broadcast
- The 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 3 game will be broadcast on radio via W Deportes 730 AM.
- UK Broadcast
- The 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 3 game will be broadcast on radio via talkSPORT 2.
For more ways to listen, click here.