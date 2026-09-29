Ways to Watch and Listen: Broncos vs. 49ers | Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the 2026 regular season at Levi's® Stadium to end their three-game home stand. The matchup is set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 4. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
- Stream the game
- CBS or Paramount+
- Fans in the Bay Area can watch the game on their local CBS station (KPIX CBS 5).
- NFL+: Watch live local, primetime, regular season, and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
- Watch internationally
- Fans in Mexico can watch the game live on Televisa (Canal 9).
- Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ and Channel 5.
- Fans in the UK, UAE, Mexico, and across international markets can watch every live NFL game on Game Pass International on DAZN.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
- U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
- Spanish Radio Network
- The live game broadcast featuring announcers Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on the 49ers App or at 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
- Mexico Broadcast
- The Broncos vs 49ers Week 4 game will be broadcast on radio via W Deportes 730 AM.
- UK Broadcast
- The Broncos vs 49ers Week 4 game will be broadcast on radio via talkSPORT 2.
For more ways to listen, click here.