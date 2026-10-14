 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Ways to Watch and Listen: Commanders vs. 49ers | Week 6 'Monday Night Football'

Oct 14, 2026 at 10:38 AM
Author Image
Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Washington Commanders in Week 6 of the 2026 regular season at Levi's® Stadium for "Monday Night Football." The matchup is set to kick off at 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, October 19. Here are all the ways to follow the game presented by visa.

HOW TO WATCH

  • Watch the game on TV
    • Nationally televised on ESPN / ABC
  • Stream the game
    • ESPN App
    • NFL+: Watch live local, primetime, regular season, and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
  • Watch internationally
    • Fans in Mexico can watch the game live on ESPN Mexico.
    • Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL.
    • Fans in the UK, UAE, Mexico, and across international markets can watch every live NFL game on Game Pass International on DAZN.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

  • U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
    • All 49ers games can be heard on KSAN (107.7 FM "The Bone") and KNBR (104.5 FM/680 AM) and the 49ers Radio Network.
    • Fans can also listen live on the 49ers App or on 49ers.com.
  • Spanish Radio Network
    • The live game broadcast featuring announcers Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on the 49ers App or at 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
  • Mexico Broadcast
    • The Commanders vs 49ers Week 6 game will be broadcast on radio via W Deportes 730 AM.
  • UK Broadcast
    • The Commanders vs 49ers Week 6 game will be broadcast on radio via talkSPORT.

For more ways to listen, click here.

PRO MOVES BEFORE GAMEDAY PRES. BY VISA

Everything you need to be game-ready before kickoff:

🏈 Meet the Roster — Get to know who's suiting up this season

📋 Check the Depth Chart — See who's lining up where

📺 Play-by-Play — Follow every drive in real time

🏆 Standings — See where the Niners stand in the NFC West

FOLLOW US

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Seahawks | Week 5

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen: Broncos vs. 49ers | Week 4

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen: Dolphins vs. 49ers | Week 2

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Rams | Week 1 in Australia

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | 49ers vs. Raiders: Preseason Week 3

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Titans vs. 49ers: Preseason Week 1

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's® Stadium.

news

Ways to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft: TV, Streaming, and More

Find out how to watch the 2026 NFL Draft and stay up to date with all the latest 49ers Draft news and events.

news

Ways to Watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: TV, Streaming, and More

Find out how to watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and stay up to date with all the latest Combine news and events.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen: 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Broadcast and streaming information for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games in San Francisco.

Advertising