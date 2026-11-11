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Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Cowboys | Week 10

Nov 11, 2026 at 09:09 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 10 of the 2026 regular season at AT&T Stadium. The matchup is set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 15th. Here are all the ways to follow the game, presented by Visa.

HOW TO WATCH

  • Stream the game
    • FOX
    • Fans in the Bay Area can watch the game on FOX 2 KTVU television.
    • NFL+: Watch live local, primetime, regular season, and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
  • Watch internationally
    • Fans in Mexico can watch the game live on Canal 9.
    • Fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Channel 5.
    • Fans in the UK, UAE, Mexico, and across international markets can watch every live NFL game on Game Pass International on DAZN.
  • For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

  • U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
    • All 49ers games can be heard on KSAN (107.7 FM "The Bone") and KNBR (104.5 FM/680 AM) and the 49ers Radio Network.
    • Fans can also listen live on the 49ers App or on 49ers.com.
  • Spanish Radio Network
    • The live game broadcast featuring announcers Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on the 49ers App or at 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
  • Mexico Broadcast
    • The Week 10 game will be broadcast on radio via W Deportes 730 AM.
  • UK Broadcast
    • The Week 10 game will be broadcast via talkSPORT Radio.

For more ways to listen, click here.

PRO MOVES BEFORE GAMEDAY PRES. BY VISA

Everything you need to be game-ready before kickoff:

🏈 Meet the Roster — Get to know who's suiting up this season

📋 Check the Depth Chart — See who's lining up where

📺 Play-by-Play — Follow every drive in real time

🏆 Standings — See where the Niners stand in the NFC West

FOLLOW US

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

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