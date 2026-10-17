Morning Report: Five Things to Know Before the Week 6 Primetime Matchup 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Saturday, October 17:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
5 Things to Know: 49ers Week 6 'Monday Night Football' Matchup vs. Commanders & Alumni Weekend
The 49ers return to the national spotlight for the first primetime game of the season, preview what to expect in Week 6.
Between the Teams: Notable Players and Moments from 49ers-Commanders History
Ahead of Monday's primetime matchup, take a look back at iconic moments and more connecting the 49ers and Commanders.
49ers Promote DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, Sign LB Eugene Asante, and Make Other Moves
San Francisco made roster adjustments ahead of Week 6 with elevating DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster and adding LB Eugene Asante to the practice squad.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for Week 6 against the Washington Commanders.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium this Monday, October 19th.