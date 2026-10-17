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Morning Report: Five Things to Know Before the Week 6 Primetime Matchup 🗞️

Published: Oct 17, 2026 at 07:00 AM Updated: Oct 17, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Saturday, October 17:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

W6-5TTK-TN

5 Things to Know: 49ers Week 6 'Monday Night Football' Matchup vs. Commanders & Alumni Weekend

The 49ers return to the national spotlight for the first primetime game of the season, preview what to expect in Week 6.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Between the Teams: Notable Players and Moments from 49ers-Commanders History

Ahead of Monday's primetime matchup, take a look back at iconic moments and more connecting the 49ers and Commanders.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Promote DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, Sign LB Eugene Asante, and Make Other Moves

San Francisco made roster adjustments ahead of Week 6 with elevating DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster and adding LB Eugene Asante to the practice squad.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Practice Back Home Ahead of Commanders Matchup

Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for Week 6 against the Washington Commanders.

QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
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WR Christian Kirk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins, T Trent Williams
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TE Khalil Dinkins, T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner
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WR Malik Turner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
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RB Sincere McCormick

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Drake Nugent, OL Jake Brendel
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OL Drake Nugent, OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
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WR Christian Kirk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
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TE Brayden Willis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Foster Sarell, OL Enrique Cruz Jr
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OL Foster Sarell, OL Enrique Cruz Jr

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
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WR Christian Kirk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
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S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner
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WR Malik Turner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.
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DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Brandon Codrington
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CB Brandon Codrington

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
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S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
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LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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The Faithful Take Over Seattle in Week 5 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Celebration Photos: 49ers vs. Seahawks | Week 5

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, WR Mike Evans
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T Trent Williams, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
8 / 16

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, DL Romello Height
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S Malik Mustapha, DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium this Monday, October 19th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

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