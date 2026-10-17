5 Things to Know: 49ers Week 6 'Monday Night Football' Matchup vs. Commanders & Alumni Weekend

1. 49ers Outlook

The 49ers return home following a thrilling 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, improving to 5-0 and maintaining their position on top of the NFC West. San Francisco's defense packed a punch in the divisional win with four takeaways and five sacks, while the offense delivered a fourth-quarter comeback to secure the victory.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has continued his hot start to the season, completing 98 of 142 passes for 1,196 yards and 13 touchdowns through five games. Purdy has thrown at least two touchdown passes and recorded a passer rating of 90.0 or higher in every game this season.

Purdy also enters Monday's matchup approaching an NFL milestone. With five more passing attempts, he will qualify for the NFL's all-time career passer rating leaderboard. His current rating of 105.4 would rank first in league history. Purdy is also just three passing touchdowns shy of reaching 100.

2. Commanders Outlook

The Washington Commanders enter Week 6 with a 1-3-1 record under head coach Dan Quinn. Washington is coming off a 27-27 overtime tie against the New York Giants after falling to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to action against the Giants after missing two games with an elbow injury. Daniels put up 302 total yards, including 199 passing yards and 103 rushing yards, and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Washington will look to get back on the winning train on Monday night, while San Francisco aims to extend its undefeated start in front of the home crowd.

3. Keena Turner to Be Inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame

Monday night's halftime ceremony will honor one of the franchise's longtime legends as former linebacker Keena Turner is officially inducted as the 34th member of the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

Turner spent his entire 11-year NFL playing career with San Francisco from 1980 to 1990, helping the organization take home four Super Bowl championships. His impact on the 49ers has extended well beyond his playing days, as he currently serves as vice president and senior advisor to the general manager.

The 49ers will also commemorate Turner's legacy throughout Alumni Weekend, including a custom pin featuring his No. 58 jersey number and signature.

4. 49ers Celebrate 80 Years with Alumni Weekend and a Drone Show

As part of the 49ers 80th anniversary season, the team will welcome 94 former players back for Alumni Weekend, celebrating the generations that have helped shape the organization's history.

The festivities include a Sunday banquet in San Francisco honoring Turner, along with a drone show presented by U.S. Bank and Sutter Health highlighting memorable moments from the franchise's eight decades.

Former 49ers offensive lineman Derrick Deese, who played for San Francisco from 1992 to 2003, will serve as the honorary team captain on Monday night.

Fans attending the game will also have the opportunity to receive one of 25,000+ woven 49ers Faithful bracelets presented by U.S. Bank. The game's 50/50 raffle will benefit The Golden Heart Fund, which supports former 49ers players navigating life after their NFL careers.

5. "Monday Night Football" History on the Line

The 49ers enter their first "Monday Night Football" appearance of the 2026 season with a chance to make NFL history.

San Francisco has played on "MNF" 87 times, holding a 55-32 record. The 49ers are currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most wins in NFL history on Monday nights. A win over Washington would give San Francisco its 56th victory and the lead of the all-time "MNF" record.

And what's "Monday Night Football" without a little extra excitement? Monday marks the first regular-season game under the lights at Levi's® Stadium this year, and fans can expect plenty of pyro and fireworks throughout the night, including special effects for scoring plays and a postgame celebration if the 49ers win.

Kickoff: Monday, October 19, at 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: Levi's® Stadium