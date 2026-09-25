5 Things to Know: 49ers vs. Cardinals; Latino Heritage Celebration and Bobblehead Giveaway

1. Arizona Cardinals Week 3 Outlook

The Cardinals enter Week 3 at 1-1 under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur. Arizona opened the year with a 26-14 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers before falling to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Tight end Trey McBride has remained a focal point of the offense, ranking third in the NFL with 17 receptions and catching a touchdown in each of Arizona's first two games. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 372 yards through two weeks, while running backs Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love have a combined 141 yards. Arizona will look to rebound against San Francisco while searching for its first NFC West win since the 2024 season finale.

2. San Francisco 49ers Week 3 Outlook

The 49ers enter Week 3 at 2-0 following a 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in their home opener. San Francisco has been efficient on both sides of the ball through the first two weeks, averaging 31.0 points per game while only allowing 10.0 points per game. Quarterback Brock Purdy has put together an impressive start to the season, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his Week 2 performance. Purdy leads the NFL with an 80.4 completion percentage and is the only qualified quarterback who has yet to take a sack in 2026. The offense has spread the ball around, with an NFL-high seven different players finding the end zone through two games. Running back Christian McCaffrey enters the divisional game fresh off reaching 100 career touchdowns, while tight end George Kittle led the team with 80 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 2, and recorded his 600th career reception.

3. Celebrating Latino Heritage

The 49ers will celebrate Latino Heritage Month during Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals with a gameday celebration presented by Novartis. The initiative recognizes and elevates the histories, cultures, and contributions of the Latino/Latinx community throughout Northern California and among the 49ers Faithful. Sunday's celebration will bring Latino culture to life through special music, performances, cultural elements, and more.

The gameday entertainment will feature COASTCITY, Puerto Rico-born musicians Jean Rodriguez and Danny Flores, performing the national anthem. At halftime, Tito Puente Jr. and Los Pleneros de la Cresta will take the stage, and throughout the game DJ TonyTone and DJ Romeo will be keeping Levi's® Stadium loud!

The 49ers will also recognize Salinas High School's Denisse Heredia and Wilcox High School's Luis Velasco, the team's official nominees for the 2026 NFL Latino Youth Honors. Additionally, the organization will launch a special Latino Heritage Month L.E.A.D. Capsule Collection featuring artwork from 49ers graphic designer Alexandra Moreno. Fans can also look out for custom graphics across 49ers digital platforms and 49ers en Español social media.

4. George Kittle Bobblehead Giveaway - Arrive Early

The Faithful can add a bobblehead George Kittle to their gameday lineup on Sunday, with 80,000 George Kittle bobbleheads presented by Novartis available to ticketed fans at Levi's® Stadium. After scanning their ticket, fans will receive a voucher to redeem their bobblehead at one of four pickup locations around the stadium: two along Faithful Mile on the west side, one on Tasman Drive on the north side, and one on Marie P DeBartolo Way on the east side. Guest services representatives will be available to help direct fans to pickup locations. Lines will be long, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow plenty of time to grab their bobblehead before kickoff.

5. Arizona x San Francisco Ties

Sunday's matchup has several connections between Arizona and San Francisco. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur spent seven seasons coaching alongside 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan across three teams, including four seasons in San Francisco. On the 49ers side, Purdy is an Arizona native, where he set multiple high school state records and earned Arizona Cardinals High School Player of the Year three times, while cornerback Jack Jones played at Arizona State. Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will also be returning to The Bay after signing with Arizona this offseason following his second stint with the 49ers. Bourne began his NFL career in San Francisco in 2017 and played five seasons for the team. Sunday will mark his first game at Levi's® Stadium as an opponent.