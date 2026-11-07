5 Things to Know: 49ers Week 9 Matchup vs. Raiders & Salute to Service

The San Francisco 49ers return to Levi's® Stadium on Sunday to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. Coming off their Bye, San Francisco enters the matchup with a 6-1 record and looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

Sunday also marks the 49ers annual Salute to Service game, honoring active-duty service members, veterans, and military families with special pregame and halftime celebrations.

Here are five things to know ahead of the 49ers Week 9 matchup against the Raiders:

1. 49ers Outlook

The 49ers return from their Week 8 Bye following a 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. Despite the loss, San Francisco remains atop the NFC and NFC West with a 6-1 record and looks to pick up its seventh win of the season.

The Bye gave several players additional time to recover, and the 49ers are getting some help back on defense. DL Nick Bosa is set to return after missing five games, while DL DeForest Buckner is back in The Bay after being acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the trade deadline. The move brings Buckner back to the team where he began his NFL career.

On offense, QB Brock Purdy has completed 69.2 percent of his passes this season, the third-highest completion percentage in the NFL. RB Christian McCaffrey returned to full participation on Friday after dealing with a hamstring strain in the team's Week 7 game in Atlanta.

The 49ers could also see the return of WR Demarcus Robinson, who has been on Injured Reserve since Week 2 with an ankle injury. Robinson is listed as questionable, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday the team will most likely activate him ahead of Sunday's game.

2. Raiders Outlook

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 9 with a 4-4 record under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. Sunday's game also brings a family connection to the sidelines, as Kubiak faces his brother, 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak.

QB Kirk Cousins has thrown for 2,124 yards this season, while RB Ashton Jeanty leads the Raiders rushing attack with 337 yards. TE Brock Bowers has also been a key target in the passing game, recording 41 receptions for 547 yards.

On defense, DE Maxx Crosby is a player to watch. Crosby has recorded three sacks this season and will put pressure on the 49ers offensive line.

The Raiders are averaging 27.6 points per game, while San Francisco enters the matchup averaging 28.1. Both teams will look to get their offenses going as the Raiders make their first return to The Bay since the team left in 2020.

3. 49ers Honor Military Community with Salute to Service

Sunday's game will serve as the 49ers annual Salute to Service game, part of the NFL's year-round initiative honoring, empowering and connecting with service members, veterans, and their families.

The 49ers will recognize the military community throughout gameday, beginning with a special pregame performance by the Marine Corps 3rd Aircraft Wing Band from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The United States Air Force Singing Sergeants will perform the national anthem, while active-duty military members will help unfurl a full-field American flag at Levi's® Stadium.

The celebration also comes as 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer has been named the team's 2026 Salute to Service Award nominee.

Fans can also show their support through the NFL's Salute to Service merchandise collection, available at the 49ers Team Store and online. 100 percent of proceeds benefit the NFL's Salute to Service partner organizations.

4. A Look Back at the 49ers-Raiders Rivalry

The 49ers and Raiders will meet for the 16th time in the regular season on Sunday, renewing a matchup with plenty of history between the two teams.

San Francisco holds an 8-7 advantage in the all-time series and has won the last two meetings, including a 37-34 overtime victory in Las Vegas on Jan. 1, 2023.

Sunday also marks the Raiders first regular-season visit to Levi's® Stadium since 2018. The two teams last met in Santa Clara on Nov. 1, 2018, when the 49ers earned a 34-3 victory.

With the Raiders back in The Bay, San Francisco will look to extend its winning streak in the series to three games.

5. Starship Takes the Stage at Halftime

The Salute to Service celebrations will continue at halftime with a performance from Bay Area rock band Starship, led by singer Mickey Thomas.

The group will perform two of its biggest hits, "We Built This City" and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," with special military dedications between songs.

The 49ers will also feature Salute to Service-themed graphics and presentations throughout the game as the team welcomes the Faithful back to Levi's® Stadium for the first time since Week 6.

Kickoff: Sunday, November 8, at 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Levi's® Stadium