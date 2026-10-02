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5 Things to Know: 49ers Week 4 Matchup vs. Broncos; Crucial Catch Game

Oct 02, 2026 at 03:51 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers are set to close out their three-game homestand against the Denver Broncos in Week 4. San Francisco enters Sunday's matchup at 3-0 following a 36-30 divisional win over the Arizona Cardinals, while Denver comes to Levi's® Stadium at 2-1 after taking down the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Sunday's matchup will also serve as the 49ers Crucial Catch game presented by Sutter Health, with special activations throughout Levi's® Stadium focused on cancer prevention, early detection, and supporting cancer warriors.

Here are five things to know ahead of the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Broncos:

1. 49ers Enter Week 4 at 3-0

The 49ers enter Week 4 undefeated following a 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals. QB Brock Purdy has thrown for 789 yards and nine touchdowns through three games, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for September. The offensive line has also not allowed a single sack through the first three games. Purdy is the only remaining qualified QB who has yet to take a sack in 2026.

San Francisco's playmakers have also started the year strong. TE George Kittle leads the team with 174 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while RB Christian McCaffrey leads the team in rushing yards (166) and receptions (13). Defensively, LB Fred Warner has a team-high 33 tackles, and DL Keion White leads San Francisco with 2.0 sacks.

2. Broncos Head to the Bay at 2-1

Denver enters Week 4 at 2-1 after taking down the Los Angeles Rams in primetime at home. QB Bo Nix led the Broncos back from a 16-0 halftime deficit to win the game 30-26. Through the first three games, Nix has thrown for 605 yards, while RB J.K. Dobbins leads the Broncos on the ground with 121 rushing yards.

Denver's defense has recorded eight sacks, led by DL Zach Allen with 3.0. Former 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga has two interceptions on the season, both coming just last Sunday against the Rams.

Sunday marks the 17th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the series tied 8-8.

3. Crucial Catch Takes Over Levi's® Stadium

Sunday's game will spotlight the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative, which promotes cancer prevention and early detection while helping increase access to lifesaving cancer screenings. The 49ers Crucial Catch game is presented by Sutter Health.

Fans can take part in the initiative at the Sutter Health Gate C plaza by writing handwritten messages of support to cancer warriors, which will then be given to patients at Sutter Health hospitals all across Northern California.

Artwork created during this week's Crucial Catch Art Therapy event will also be featured throughout gameday. More than 30 49ers players joined cancer warriors to paint a community mural and will be rocking their artwork in custom Levi's® jackets while walking into the game. Crucial Catch colors, artwork, and Sutter Health activations will be featured throughout Levi's® Stadium, and special merchandise will be available at the Team Store and online.

Cancer survivor and recording artist Montell Jordan will perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff. Jordan announced he was cancer-free after being diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in 2024.

4. Roger Craig Celebrated at Halftime

49ers legend Roger Craig will be honored at halftime with a Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence ceremony following his enshrinement as a member of the Class of 2026 this past summer.

Craig spent eight seasons with San Francisco and helped the franchise win three Super Bowl championships. In 1985, he became the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

Montell Jordan will return at halftime for a special performance of "This Is How We Do It" featuring custom lyrics celebrating Craig.

5. Shanahan Makes 49ers History

Sunday will mark head coach Kyle Shanahan's 167th regular-season game with the 49ers, passing Bill Walsh for the most in franchise history.

Shanahan enters Week 4 with an 85-67 regular-season record since taking over in 2017. Currently under Shanahan, San Francisco has won three NFC West titles, appeared in four NFC Championship Games, and made two trips to the Super Bowl.

Walsh coached 166 regular-season games for the 49ers from 1979-88, finishing with a 92-59-1 record and three Super Bowl championships.

A Look Back at Roger Craig's Hall of Fame Career

View the best photos from Roger Craig's eight-year 49ers career that included three Super Bowl victories.

49ers Alumni Carlton Williamson, Randy Cross, Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Carlton Williamson, Randy Cross, Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Steve Young
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Steve Young

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Tom Rathman, Roger Craig, Jerry Rice
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49ers Alumni Tom Rathman, Roger Craig, Jerry Rice

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Brent Jones, Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Brent Jones, Roger Craig

Bill Fox/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Joe Montana
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Joe Montana

Dave Stock/49ers
49ers Alumni Tom Rathman, Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Tom Rathman, Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Guy McIntyre, Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Guy McIntyre, Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Jerry Rice
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Jerry Rice

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Bill Fox/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Tom Rathman, Eddie DeBartolo
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Tom Rathman, Eddie DeBartolo

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Bill Fox/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Wendell Tyler
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Wendell Tyler

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Terrence Flagler, Tom Rathman, Tony Barber
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Terrence Flagler, Tom Rathman, Tony Barber

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Joe Montana
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Joe Montana

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Dennis Desprois/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Dennis Desprois/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Jerry Rice
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Jerry Rice

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Tom Rathman
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Tom Rathman

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Tom Rathman, Sherman Lewis
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Tom Rathman, Sherman Lewis

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Guy McIntyre
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Guy McIntyre

Bill Fox/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Bill Fox/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Dennis Desprois/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Dwight Clark
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Dwight Clark

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Bill Fox/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Dennis Desprois/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Bill Fox/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Harris Barton
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig, Harris Barton

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
49ers Alumni Roger Craig
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49ers Alumni Roger Craig

Michael Zagaris/49ers
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49ers Set Their Sights on Week 4 Matchup with the Broncos

Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Marques Sigle
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S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon, DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.
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OL Isaac Alarcon, DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
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WR Brandin Cooks

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
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WR Brandin Cooks

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
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LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Line
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San Francisco 49ers Offensive Line

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Foster Sarell
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OL Foster Sarell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
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S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, LB Tatum Bethune
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TE George Kittle, LB Tatum Bethune

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Dante Pettis
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WR Dante Pettis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
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San Francisco 49ers Defense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, CB Jack Jones
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S Malik Mustapha, CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green, CB Jack Jones, CB Upton Stout
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CB Renardo Green, CB Jack Jones, CB Upton Stout

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Jack Stoll
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TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Jack Stoll

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL McKinnley Jackson
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DL McKinnley Jackson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
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DL Kevin Givens

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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