The San Francisco 49ers return to Levi's® Stadium on Sunday to host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. Coming off a 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, San Francisco enters the matchup with a 9-1 record and looks to complete the season sweep of its NFC West rival.

Sunday also marks the 49ers annual My Cause My Cleats game, presented by Shoe Palace, where players will showcase their passions beyond football through customized cleats representing causes and organizations meaningful to them.

Here are five things to know ahead of the 49ers Week 12 matchup against the Seahawks:

1. 49ers Outlook

The 49ers return to The Bay following a three-game stretch of victories, including Sunday's 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. San Francisco remains undefeated at home this season and looks to pick up its 10th win of the year.

QB Brock Purdy was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after completing 21-of-26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota. Purdy will be monitored leading up to Sunday with an ankle sprain. WR Mike Evans made his return from an Achilles injury, recording six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, while TE George Kittle added two receiving touchdowns.

RB Christian McCaffrey has recorded 14 total touchdowns this season (11 rushing and three receiving), the second-most in the NFL. With a rushing touchdown on Sunday, McCaffrey would extend his franchise-record streak to 10-consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown.

San Francisco enters Week 12 leading the NFL in points per game (31.6) and yards per play (6.6). The 49ers have also scored a touchdown on their opening possession in five-consecutive games and could become the first team to extend that streak to six games since the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.

2. Seahawks Outlook

The Seattle Seahawks enter Week 12 with a 6-4 record under third-year head coach Mike Macdonald. Coming off their Bye, the reigning Super Bowl champions will look to even the season series against San Francisco.

QB Sam Darnold is on track to start on Sunday after missing the team's last two games with quadriceps and rib injuries. The quarterback returned to full participation on Wednesday, while WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) and LT Charles Cross (ankle) were limited. The Seahawks will also be without LG Quenton Nelson (knee), who was ruled out earlier this week.

The two teams last met in Week 5 at Lumen Field, where the 49ers secured a 32-29 victory. San Francisco's defense recorded four takeaways and five sacks against QB Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense, while a late touchdown from WR Brandin Cooks helped secure the divisional win.

Sunday marks the 59th all-time meeting between the two teams. With a victory, the 49ers would complete the regular season sweep of Seattle for the third time in five seasons and improve to 4-0 against NFC West opponents this year.

3. 49ers Showcase Their Causes Through My Cause My Cleats

Sunday's game will highlight the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats initiative, presented by Shoe Palace, which gives players the opportunity to raise awareness for causes and organizations that are important to them through customized cleat designs.

Among this year's participants, WR Jacob Cowing will represent the American Brain Tumor Association in honor of his son, Chase, with a Hot Wheels-inspired design. S Ji'Ayir Brown will represent Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to providing beds to children in need, while DL Osa Odighizuwa will highlight his own foundation's efforts to support children and single-parent families.

49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer will also participate in the initiative with a pair of customized Nike Air Force 1s representing Warriors & Quiet Waters, an organization that supports veterans as they navigate life after military service.

Fans can take a closer look at this year's customized designs and learn more about the personal stories behind them on 49ers.com and the 49ers app.

4. Week 12 Gameday Entertainment at Levi's® Stadium

Sunday's halftime entertainment will feature a performance from rapper, singer, record producer, and DJ Sky Blu, best known as one half of the music duo LMFAO. The group rose to fame with chart-topping hits including "Party Rock Anthem" and "Sexy and I Know It."

For the second-consecutive season, Women of the Niners (WON) will also bring back its "Gold Rush for a Day" experience. This year's honoree, Cierra Sass, will spend gameday alongside the 49ers Gold Rush, participating in on-field experiences and a special dance performance with the squad.

As part of her gameday experience, Sass will also visit the Levi's® Verified Faithful Influencer Suite.

5. Milestones to Watch in Week 12

Several players will have an opportunity to make NFL history on Sunday. According to NFL Research, here are a few milestones to keep an eye on:

McCaffrey: With nine scrimmage yards, McCaffrey would join Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Emmitt Smith, Marshall Faulk, and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players in NFL history to record at least 14,000 scrimmage yards and 110 touchdowns before turning 31.

McCaffrey: With a rushing touchdown, McCaffrey would become the seventh player in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown in at least 10-consecutive games within a single season.

McCaffrey: With 56 receiving yards, McCaffrey would join Faulk as the only players in NFL history to record at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in six seasons.

Purdy: With a passer rating of at least 110.0, Purdy would join Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to reach that mark in at least 30 games within their first five career seasons.

Smith-Njigba: With 100 receiving yards, Smith-Njigba would tie Puka Nacua (21) for the third-most games with at least 100 receiving yards by a player within their first four NFL seasons.