Between the Teams: Notable Players and Moments from 49ers-Commanders History

"Monday Night Football" comes to Levi's® Stadium on October 19 as the San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders.

Washington enters at 1-3-1, while San Francisco is one of three NFL teams still undefeated after five weeks.

The matchup brings together two franchises with plenty of shared history. San Francisco leads the all-time series 23-12-1 and is 4-1 against Washington on Monday night.

T Trent Williams was drafted by Washington in 2010. He spent nine seasons there and earned seven Pro Bowl selections before being traded to San Francisco in 2020. He has since added five Pro Bowl selections, bringing his career total to 12.

More recently, WR Deebo Samuel Sr. spent the 2025 season in Washington before returning to the 49ers. Other notable players who have suited up for both teams include QB Alex Smith, CB Deion Sanders, and DT Javon Kinlaw.

One of the most memorable matchups between the teams came in the 1990 NFC Divisional Round, played on January 12, 1991. The 49ers offense dominated early, scoring three first-half touchdowns: a one-yard run by FB Tom Rathman, followed by QB Joe Montana touchdown passes to WR Jerry Rice and WR Mike Sherrard. San Francisco took a 21-10 lead into halftime.

In the fourth quarter, with Washington looking to get back into the game, DE Charles Haley tipped a pass by Washington QB Mark Rypien. Haley's deflection sent the ball wobbling into the hands of 285-pound nose tackle Michael Carter. Carter rumbled 61 yards downfield for a stunning pick-six, turning a tipped pass into the game's defining play and sealing San Francisco's 28-10 win.

The teams' most recent meeting came on New Year's Eve 2023, in Week 17 at FedEx Field, now Northwest Stadium. QB Brock Purdy completed 22 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's 27-10 win. That day, Purdy surpassed Jeff Garcia's franchise record for single-season passing yards. The 49ers went on to win the NFC Championship and reach Super Bowl LVIII.