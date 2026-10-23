Between the Teams: Notable Players and Moments from 49ers-Falcons History

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-0 and heading off to Atlanta for the first time since 2022.

After their 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders on "Monday Night Football," the 49ers face a short week before Sunday's game against the Falcons, who enter at 2-4.

Raheem Reunion

Sunday's matchup marks a reunion for 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who served as Atlanta's head coach in 2024 and 2025.

Morris now leads a San Francisco defense that has helped the 49ers start off undefeated. His familiarity with the Falcons organization adds another connection between the two teams.

Morris isn't the only coach with ties to both franchises.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spent two seasons as Atlanta's offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 before becoming San Francisco's head coach in February 2017. His tenure in Atlanta culminated in the 2016 season, when the Falcons reached Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta's offense was one of the defining units of that season, led by QB Matt Ryan. Ryan earned NFL MVP honors, while Shanahan was named the Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Ryan credited Shanahan with helping elevate his game during their time together.

"I think Kyle has pushed me to become a better player," Ryan told Sports Illustrated in January 2017. "He's helped our entire offense become better players."

2012 NFC Championship

One of the most memorable matchups between these NFC teams came in the 2012 NFC Championship Game, played on January 20, 2013, at the Georgia Dome.

Atlanta jumped out to a 17-0 lead and went on to carry a 24-14 advantage into halftime. However, the San Francisco defense shut out the Falcons in the second half, with LB Patrick Willis recording 12 tackles.

Behind two rushing touchdowns from RB Frank Gore, the 49ers took a 28-24 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons faced fourth down at the 49ers 10-yard line with under two minutes remaining. Rather than settling for a field goal, Atlanta attempted to convert to keep its championship hopes alive. LB NaVorro Bowman broke up a pass by QB Matt Ryan and San Francisco advanced to Super Bowl XLVII, marking the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance since the 1994 season.

"Prime Time"

That 1994 season also provides another connection between the two franchises: Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

After spending his first five NFL seasons with Atlanta from 1989 to 1993, Sanders became a free agent and signed a one-year contract with San Francisco on September 15, 1994.

His move to San Francisco helped the 49ers strengthen an already formidable defense that featured S Merton Hanks, LB Rickey Jackson, and rookie DL Bryant Young. Sanders earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors that season and helped San Francisco win Super Bowl XXIX, adding another chapter to his Hall of Fame career.

Series Snapshot

The 49ers and Falcons have met 83 times, with San Francisco leading the all-time series 49-33-1.

Their most recent meeting came on October 19, 2025, when the 49ers earned a 20-10 victory at Levi's® Stadium. RB Christian McCaffrey led San Francisco in both rushing and receiving, recording 129 rushing yards on 24 carries and seven receptions for 72 receiving yards. QB Mac Jones started in place of QB Brock Purdy, who was recovering from an injury.