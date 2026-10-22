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Morning Report: Week 7 Preview Against the Falcons, Power Rankings 🗞️

Published: Oct 22, 2026 at 07:08 AM Updated: Oct 20, 2026 at 04:55 PM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 22:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

power rankings (5)

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 7

The 49ers hold strong at the top of the power rankings entering Week 7, as San Francisco prepares for the matchup against the Falcons.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say After Week 6

Head coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Brock Purdy, S Malik Mustapha, and more break down the 49ers Week 6 "Monday Night Football" win over the Washington Commanders.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Release LB Eugene Asante

San Francisco adds veteran defensive lineman Naquan Jones to the practice squad.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

The Faithful Make Noise on Monday Night at Levi’s® Stadium 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders.

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Check out the best photos from the 49ers-themed drone show over the Embarcadero, celebrating 80 years of franchise history,  presented by U.S Bank and Sutter Health.

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Take a look at photos from the Alumni Banquet, where the 49ers celebrated and honored legendary teams.

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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Alumni Bill Romanowski
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Alumni Bill Romanowski

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido
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49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido

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Alumni Mike Wilson, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Milt McColl
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Alumni Mike Wilson, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Milt McColl

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Alumni Lawrence Pillers
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Alumni Lawrence Pillers

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

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Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Jeff Fuller
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Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Jeff Fuller

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Alumni Tim McKyer, Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Don Griffin
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Alumni Tim McKyer, Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Don Griffin

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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Aubrie Tolliver, Cal-Hi Anchor/Reporter
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Aubrie Tolliver, Cal-Hi Anchor/Reporter

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Alumni Guy McIntyre, Alumni Charles Haley, Alumni Ronnie Lott
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Alumni Guy McIntyre, Alumni Charles Haley, Alumni Ronnie Lott

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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Alumni Delanie Walker, Alumni Mike Wilson, Alumni Larry Schreiber, Alumni Bill Romanowski, Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Dennis Brown, Alumni Randy Cross
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Alumni Delanie Walker, Alumni Mike Wilson, Alumni Larry Schreiber, Alumni Bill Romanowski, Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Dennis Brown, Alumni Randy Cross

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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Brooke Evans, 49ers Digital Editor
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Brooke Evans, 49ers Digital Editor

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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Alumni Ron Ferrari
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Alumni Ron Ferrari

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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Alumni Steve Bono, Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Steve Bono, Alumni Keena Turner

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Alumni Ron Ferrari
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Alumni Ron Ferrari

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido
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49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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Alumni Randy Cross
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Alumni Randy Cross

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

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Executive Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of 49ers Foundations Justin Prettyman
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Executive Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of 49ers Foundations Justin Prettyman

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🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, October 25th.

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