Morning Report: Week 7 Preview Against the Falcons, Power Rankings 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 22:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 7
The 49ers hold strong at the top of the power rankings entering Week 7, as San Francisco prepares for the matchup against the Falcons.
What the 49ers and Commanders Had to Say After Week 6
Head coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Brock Purdy, S Malik Mustapha, and more break down the 49ers Week 6 "Monday Night Football" win over the Washington Commanders.
49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Release LB Eugene Asante
San Francisco adds veteran defensive lineman Naquan Jones to the practice squad.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders.
Check out the best photos from the 49ers-themed drone show over the Embarcadero, celebrating 80 years of franchise history, presented by U.S Bank and Sutter Health.
Take a look at photos from the Alumni Banquet, where the 49ers celebrated and honored legendary teams.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, October 25th.