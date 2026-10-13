Morning Report: Locker Room Reactions, Brock Purdy 50 Career Starts 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 13:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Halton Makes Rookie History, Purdy Reaches 50 Career Starts with the 49ers; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA
From DL Gracen Halton's milestone rookie performance to QB Brock Purdy reaching 50 career starts, take a look at the key stats behind the 49ers' victory over Seattle.
Mike Evans Makes His Mark in 49ers-Seahawks Rivalry
WR Mike Evans delivered a dominant 113-yard performance despite playing through a rib injury in Week 5 against the Seahawks.
49ers are 5-0 with a 32-29 Win in Week 5 Matchup vs. Seahawks; Takeaways from #SFvsSEA
From lockdown defensive takeaways to a high-powered offensive attack, recap the Week 5 matchup against Seattle.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium this Monday, October 19th.