Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 25:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Ways to Watch and Listen: Seahawks vs. 49ers | Week 12
Catch every snap on TV, radio, or stream as the 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 .
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 12
See where the 49ers land in power rankings leading up to Week 12 ahead of the matchup against the Seahawks.
DeForest Buckner, Mac Jones, Others Enjoy Off Day in Colorado Springs | Off the Field
49ers take an off day in Colorado Springs from activities including fly-fishing, visiting the zoo, and team meals.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte.
View the top photos as Estadio Banorte gets ready for the 49ers Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday, November 29th.