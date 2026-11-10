Morning Report: Purdy, McCaffrey Reach Milestones, 49ers React to Week 9 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 10:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Purdy Reaches 100 Passing TDs, McCaffrey Breaks NFL Record; Stats and Facts from #LVvsSF
Milestone touchdowns, record-breaking performances, and dominant second-half numbers highlight the key stats from the 49ers 38-17 win.
After Further Review: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates, Talks Defensive Performance Following Week 9 Win
Head coach Kyle Shanahan discusses the latest injury reports and recaps the 49ers dominant defensive plays from Week 9.
What the 49ers and Raiders Had to Say After Week 9
Read post-game reactions from head coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Brock Purdy, and more following the 49ers performance against the Raiders.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 15th.