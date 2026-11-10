Morning Report: Purdy, McCaffrey Reach Milestones, 49ers React to Week 9 🗞️

Latest Videos Channel Mic'd Up: Colton McKivitz Stands His Ground vs. the Raiders

Latest Videos Channel 17 Seasons Strong: Jon Weeks on His NFL Journey & More | You've Got Mail

Latest Videos Channel From the Trenches: 49ers Keep the Raiders at Bay at Levi's® Stadium in Week 9

Latest Videos Channel Leveling the Playing Field with Grecia Barboza | Inside the Oval

Latest Videos Channel Watkins on First Career Touchdown, Taking On Bigger Role

Latest Videos Channel Go Inside the 49ers Locker Room Following Week 9 vs. Raiders

Latest Videos Channel Purdy, Warner, McCaffrey, Buckner, Bosa, Kittle Break Down Win Over Raiders

Latest Videos Channel Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Highlights | Week 9

Latest Videos Channel Shanahan Reflects on Dominant Win Over Raiders, Praises Defense's Takeaways

Latest Videos Channel Christian McCaffrey's Best Plays from 2-TD Game vs. Raiders | Week 9

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy's Best Plays from 3-TD Game vs. Raiders | Week 9

Latest Videos Channel Malik Mustapha Seals It with Cousins' Third Interception of the Day

Latest Videos Channel Renardo Green Picks Off Cousins in the End Zone to Deny the Raiders

Latest Videos Channel Can't-Miss Play: Purdy Dials Up a 37-Yard Touchdown Strike to Watkins for His First-Career TD

Latest Videos Channel Fred Warner Rips the Ball from Mayer at the Goal Line to Deny Raiders a Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel Fred Warner's Peanut Punch on Bowers Forces a Fumble for the 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Latest Videos Channel Dugger Intercepts Kirk Cousins' Pass vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Latest Videos Channel Purdy Maneuvers Through Pressure and Hits Watkins for 25 Yards vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Latest Videos Channel Purdy's 100th Career Passing TD Finds a Wide-Open McCaffrey vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Latest Videos Channel Purdy Puts It in the End Zone Himself for a 1-Yard TD vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Latest Videos Channel Purdy Threads It to Kittle Across the Middle for 37 Yards vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Latest Videos Channel McCaffrey Punches It In for a 1-Yard Touchdown vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Latest Videos Channel Back in The Bay: DeForest Buckner on His 49ers Homecoming

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Shares Final Injury Updates on Samuel Sr.

Latest Videos Channel Back from the Bye: Buckner Returns, Raiders Preview, & More | The Saloon

Latest Videos Channel Kubiak, Morris Preview Raiders, Talk Buckner's Return to the Fold

Latest Videos Channel Brock Purdy: 'Everyone Knows What He Can Do' — Reflects on Buckner's Return

Latest Videos Channel George Kittle, Trent Williams Talk DeForest Buckner's Return and Getting Back to 49ers Football After the Bye

Latest Videos Channel Bosa, Warner, and McCaffrey Talk the Return of DeForest Buckner, Staying Healthy, and the Week 9 Matchup Against the Raiders

Latest Videos Channel The Faithful Gather Back in Atlanta for Week 7

Latest Videos Channel DeForest Buckner Talks Return to the 49ers, Reflects on His Time With the Team

Latest Videos Channel The Vault: The 2018 Battle of the Bay

Latest Videos Channel Tatum Bethune on Importance of Family, Work Mentality, and Growth | Cut Different Ep. 7

Latest Videos Channel Purdy, Warner, Kittle: 'We Have to Compete and Execute'

Latest Videos Channel Kyle Shanahan Breaks Down Loss to the Falcons

Latest Videos Channel Purdy and Juszczyk Connect for a 1-Yard Touchdown

Latest Videos Channel Purdy Launches a 35-Yard Strike to Watkins to Move the Chains

Latest Videos Channel Kaelon Black Breaks Free for His First Career TD on a 30-Yard Run

Latest Videos Channel Kittle Snatches a 17-Yard Pass Out of the Air to Celebrate National Tight End's Day