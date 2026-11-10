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Morning Report: Purdy, McCaffrey Reach Milestones, 49ers React to Week 9 🗞️

Nov 10, 2026 at 07:23 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 10:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WK9-StatsandFacts-TN

Purdy Reaches 100 Passing TDs, McCaffrey Breaks NFL Record; Stats and Facts from #LVvsSF

Milestone touchdowns, record-breaking performances, and dominant second-half numbers highlight the key stats from the 49ers 38-17 win.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

After Further Review: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates, Talks Defensive Performance Following Week 9 Win

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discusses the latest injury reports and recaps the 49ers dominant defensive plays from Week 9.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

What the 49ers and Raiders Had to Say After Week 9

Read post-game reactions from head coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Brock Purdy, and more following the 49ers performance against the Raiders.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Celebration Photos: Raiders vs. 49ers | Week 9

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

RB Christian McCaffrey, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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RB Christian McCaffrey, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
2 / 24

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 24

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Marques Sigle
5 / 24

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 24

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams
7 / 24

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
9 / 24

T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
10 / 24

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle
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TE George Kittle, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 24

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
15 / 24

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Upton Stout, CB Renardo Green, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle, CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Upton Stout, CB Renardo Green, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle, CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman
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K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman

49ers/Bryce Fairchild
DL Romello Height, QB Brock Purdy, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis
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DL Romello Height, QB Brock Purdy, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 24

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
23 / 24

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
24 / 24

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Faithful Turn Up the Noise in Week 9 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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Game Photos | Raiders vs. 49ers: Week 9

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner, DL DeForest Buckner, DL Osa Odighizuwa
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LB Fred Warner, DL DeForest Buckner, DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 42

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, QB Brock Purdy
5 / 42

OL Dominick Puni, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
6 / 42

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
8 / 42

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Jose Romero/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 42

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
10 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
11 / 42

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner, DL Romello Height
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DL DeForest Buckner, DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
13 / 42

WR Brandin Cooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams
14 / 42

OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
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QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
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San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
19 / 42

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
20 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
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TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
22 / 42

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
23 / 42

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner
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DL DeForest Buckner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis, S Ji'Ayir Brown
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TE Brayden Willis, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
28 / 42

K Eddy Piñeiro

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner, DL Nick Bosa
31 / 42

DL DeForest Buckner, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
32 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
33 / 42

DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
36 / 42

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
37 / 42

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
39 / 42

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
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LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle
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TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
42 / 42

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 15th.

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