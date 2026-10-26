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Morning Report: Head Coach Shanahan Breaks Down Week 7, 49ers Move to 6-1 🗞️

Oct 26, 2026 at 07:33 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 26:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Niners Notes 16x9 (4)

49ers Move to 6-1 Following Week 7 Matchup vs. Falcons; Takeaways from #SFvsATL

The 49ers move to 6-1 on the season despite strong performances from RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Jordan Watkins, and more.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Falcons: Week 7

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
2 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
5 / 54

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
7 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
8 / 54

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 54

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
14 / 54

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
15 / 54

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
16 / 54

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 54

OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
19 / 54

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown
21 / 54

LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
22 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
23 / 54

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
24 / 54

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
25 / 54

CB Jack Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green, LB Dre Greenlaw
26 / 54

CB Renardo Green, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
27 / 54

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
30 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
31 / 54

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
32 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
33 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
34 / 54

DL Sebastian Valdez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
35 / 54

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
37 / 54

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
38 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
39 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
41 / 54

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
42 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
44 / 54

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
45 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
46 / 54

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
47 / 54

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
48 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
49 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
50 / 54

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
51 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
52 / 54

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
53 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
54 / 54

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Falcons: Week 7

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
4 / 46

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
5 / 46

DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
6 / 46

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 46

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
10 / 46

WR Brandin Cooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
11 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
12 / 46

WR Christian Kirk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
13 / 46

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing, WR Brandin Cooks
14 / 46

WR Jacob Cowing, WR Brandin Cooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
16 / 46

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
18 / 46

CB Ephesians Prysock

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Jordan James
19 / 46

RB Kaelon Black, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 46

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
21 / 46

WR Christian Kirk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
22 / 46

DL James Thompson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
23 / 46

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
24 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
25 / 46

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 46

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
27 / 46

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
28 / 46

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
29 / 46

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
30 / 46

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Vederian Lowe
31 / 46

OL Vederian Lowe

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
32 / 46

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
33 / 46

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
34 / 46

QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
35 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
36 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
37 / 46

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
39 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
40 / 46

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
41 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
42 / 46

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
43 / 46

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
44 / 46

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
45 / 46

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
46 / 46

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Arrival Photos | 49ers vs. Falcons: Week 7

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, presented by Levi's®.

S Malik Mustapha
1 / 40

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 40

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
5 / 40

DL Khalid Kareem

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 40

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
7 / 40

WR Christian Kirk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
8 / 40

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
9 / 40

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Carver Willis
10 / 40

OL Carver Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 40

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Connor Colby
12 / 40

OL Connor Colby

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 40

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
15 / 40

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
16 / 40

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
17 / 40

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
18 / 40

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
19 / 40

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
20 / 40

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
21 / 40

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
22 / 40

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
23 / 40

WR Christian Kirk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
24 / 40

WR Brandin Cooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jarrett Patterson
25 / 40

OL Jarrett Patterson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
26 / 40

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
27 / 40

K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
28 / 40

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
29 / 40

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
30 / 40

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
31 / 40

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
32 / 40

DL Sebastian Valdez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
33 / 40

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
34 / 40

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
35 / 40

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
36 / 40

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
37 / 40

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
38 / 40

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
39 / 40

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
40 / 40

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
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🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

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