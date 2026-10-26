Morning Report: Head Coach Shanahan Breaks Down Week 7, 49ers Move to 6-1 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 26:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Move to 6-1 Following Week 7 Matchup vs. Falcons; Takeaways from #SFvsATL
The 49ers move to 6-1 on the season despite strong performances from RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Jordan Watkins, and more.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, presented by Levi's®.
🎧 TUNE IN
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.