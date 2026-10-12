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Morning Report: 49ers Improve to 5-0, Recap the Week 5 Win Against the Seahawks🗞️

Published: Oct 12, 2026 at 07:11 AM Updated: Oct 09, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 12:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Niners-Notes-16x9

49ers are 5-0 with a 32-29 Win in Week 5 Matchup vs. Seahawks; Takeaways from #SFvsSEA

Behind DL Gracen Halton's fumble recovery touchdown and two interceptions from CB Renardo Green, the 49ers held off Seattle to stay undefeated in Week 5.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Mykel Williams Returns to Action After ACL Recovery

Following his recovery from a torn ACL, DL Mykel Williams made his return to the field.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Seahawks: Week 5

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
3 / 56

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
4 / 56

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 56

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
6 / 56

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Jack Stoll
7 / 56

TE Jack Stoll

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, DL Sebastian Valdez, LB Jaden Dugger
8 / 56

DL Gracen Halton, DL Sebastian Valdez, LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
9 / 56

S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green
10 / 56

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
11 / 56

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
12 / 56

S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 56

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
15 / 56

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
16 / 56

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 56

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
18 / 56

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Jacob Cowing, RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Jacob Cowing, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
20 / 56

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem, DL Sebastian Valdez
21 / 56

DL Khalid Kareem, DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 56

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
23 / 56

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
25 / 56

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
26 / 56

LB Dre Greenlaw, S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
28 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
29 / 56

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
30 / 56

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
31 / 56

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
32 / 56

DL Sebastian Valdez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
33 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., OL Jarrett Patterson, RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni
34 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., OL Jarrett Patterson, RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
35 / 56

S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
36 / 56

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
37 / 56

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
38 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
39 / 56

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
40 / 56

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
41 / 56

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner
42 / 56

LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
43 / 56

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
44 / 56

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
45 / 56

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
46 / 56

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
47 / 56

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem, S Malik Mustapha, DL Keion White
48 / 56

DL Khalid Kareem, S Malik Mustapha, DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
49 / 56

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
50 / 56

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
51 / 56

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
52 / 56

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Gracen Halton
53 / 56

DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Gracen Halton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
54 / 56

CB Renardo Green

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
55 / 56

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
56 / 56

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Seahawks: Week 5

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

QB Brock Purdy, QB Kurtis Rourke
1 / 50

QB Brock Purdy, QB Kurtis Rourke

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
3 / 50

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 50

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 50

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
7 / 50

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
8 / 50

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
9 / 50

LB Luke Gifford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 50

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
11 / 50

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
12 / 50

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
13 / 50

DL Khalid Kareem

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Carver Willis
15 / 50

OL Carver Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
17 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 50

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Brandon Codrington
20 / 50

CB Brandon Codrington

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 50

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
QB Mac Jones
22 / 50

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
24 / 50

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
26 / 50

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
27 / 50

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
28 / 50

DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
29 / 50

WR Brandin Cooks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
30 / 50

WR Brandin Cooks

DL Osa Odighizuwa
31 / 50

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Xavier Smith
32 / 50

WR Xavier Smith

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
33 / 50

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
35 / 50

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 50

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
QB Brock Purdy
37 / 50

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
38 / 50

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
39 / 50

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
40 / 50

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
41 / 50

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
42 / 50

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 50

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
44 / 50

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
45 / 50

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
QB Mac Jones
46 / 50

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
47 / 50

WR Brandin Cooks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
48 / 50

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
49 / 50

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
50 / 50

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Seahawks: Week 5

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, presented by United Airlines.

S Malik Mustapha
1 / 46

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
3 / 46

K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
5 / 46

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Jack Jones
8 / 46

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Jack Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
9 / 46

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
10 / 46

San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
11 / 46

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
12 / 46

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
13 / 46

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
14 / 46

WR Brandin Cooks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
15 / 46

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
16 / 46

DL Khalid Kareem

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 46

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 46

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
19 / 46

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
20 / 46

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
21 / 46

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
22 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 46

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 46

T Trent Williams, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
26 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
27 / 46

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
28 / 46

WR Brandin Cooks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
29 / 46

DL Gracen Halton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
30 / 46

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
31 / 46

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
32 / 46

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, LB Dre Greenlaw
33 / 46

RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
34 / 46

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Connor Colby
35 / 46

OL Connor Colby

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout, OL Colton McKivitz
36 / 46

CB Upton Stout, OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
37 / 46

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
38 / 46

LB Luke Gifford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
39 / 46

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
40 / 46

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White, DL Osa Odighizuwa
41 / 46

DL Keion White, DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 46

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
43 / 46

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
44 / 46

DL Gracen Halton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
45 / 46

San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
46 / 46

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium, Monday, October 19th.

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