Morning Report: 49ers Improve to 5-0, Recap the Week 5 Win Against the Seahawks🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 12:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers are 5-0 with a 32-29 Win in Week 5 Matchup vs. Seahawks; Takeaways from #SFvsSEA
Behind DL Gracen Halton's fumble recovery touchdown and two interceptions from CB Renardo Green, the 49ers held off Seattle to stay undefeated in Week 5.
Mykel Williams Returns to Action After ACL Recovery
Following his recovery from a torn ACL, DL Mykel Williams made his return to the field.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.
Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, presented by United Airlines.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium, Monday, October 19th.