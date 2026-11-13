 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: McKivitz Gets Mic'd Up, Kittle Breaks Down Cowboys Defense 🗞️

Nov 13, 2026 at 07:06 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 13:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Untitled 16_9 Landscape

Mike Evans Hits the Hardwood as Dad, Coach, and Bay Area Fan | Off the Field

Step off the football field and onto the hardwood with WR Mike Evans as he embraces life as a dad, youth coach, and dedicated Bay Area basketball fan.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Cowboys | Week 10

Everything you need to know to catch Sunday's kickoff as the 49ers hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 10

As the 49ers prepares for week 10 against the Cowboys, see where the team lands on this week's power rankings roundup.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Turn Focus to Week 10 Showdown Against the Cowboys

Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
2 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 35

DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Will Pauling, CB Nate Hobbs
6 / 35

WR Will Pauling, CB Nate Hobbs

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 35

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jarrett Patterson
9 / 35

OL Jarrett Patterson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
10 / 35

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 35

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
12 / 35

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Marques Sigle
14 / 35

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
15 / 35

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones
16 / 35

CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
17 / 35

LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
18 / 35

OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Jordan James
19 / 35

RB Jordan James

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
20 / 35

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
21 / 35

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner
22 / 35

DL DeForest Buckner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Keenan Allen
23 / 35

WR Keenan Allen

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, OL Jarrett Patterson
24 / 35

OL Dominick Puni, OL Jarrett Patterson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
25 / 35

QB Kurtis Rourke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
26 / 35

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones, QB Brock Purdy
27 / 35

QB Mac Jones, QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Keenan Allen
28 / 35

WR Keenan Allen

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
29 / 35

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
30 / 35

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
31 / 35

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Keenan Allen
32 / 35

WR Keenan Allen

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Jordan James
33 / 35

RB Jordan James

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
34 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
35 / 35

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Faithful Turn Up the Noise in Week 9 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
1 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
2 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
3 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
4 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
5 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
6 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
7 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
8 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
9 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
10 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
11 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
12 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
13 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
14 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
15 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
16 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
17 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
18 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
19 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
20 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
21 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
22 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
23 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
24 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
25 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
26 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
27 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
28 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
29 / 29

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Game Photos | Raiders vs. 49ers: Week 9

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner, DL DeForest Buckner, DL Osa Odighizuwa
1 / 42

LB Fred Warner, DL DeForest Buckner, DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 42

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, QB Brock Purdy
5 / 42

OL Dominick Puni, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
6 / 42

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
8 / 42

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Jose Romero/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 42

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
10 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
11 / 42

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner, DL Romello Height
12 / 42

DL DeForest Buckner, DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
13 / 42

WR Brandin Cooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams
14 / 42

OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
16 / 42

QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
18 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
19 / 42

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
20 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 42

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
22 / 42

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
23 / 42

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
24 / 42

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner
25 / 42

DL DeForest Buckner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 42

DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis, S Ji'Ayir Brown
27 / 42

TE Brayden Willis, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
28 / 42

K Eddy Piñeiro

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
30 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner, DL Nick Bosa
31 / 42

DL DeForest Buckner, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
32 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
33 / 42

DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw
34 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
35 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
36 / 42

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
37 / 42

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
39 / 42

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
40 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle
41 / 42

TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
42 / 42

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 15th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Allen Arrives to The Bay, 49ers Preview Week 10 Against Cowboys 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Dugger and Rookies Stepping Up, Latest Rankings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Purdy, McCaffrey Reach Milestones, 49ers React to Week 9 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Go 7-1, Dugger Scores First Career Touchdown 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Jon Weeks Named Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Talks Trade Deadline and More 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recap Bye Week, 49ers Sign Beal Jr. 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Roster Moves, DL DeForest Buckner Talks Return 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Welcome Back, DeForest Buckner 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Key Stats, Roster Updates, Warner Gives Back to Community 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Looking Ahead to Bye Week, Injury Updates 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising