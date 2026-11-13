Morning Report: McKivitz Gets Mic'd Up, Kittle Breaks Down Cowboys Defense 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 13:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Mike Evans Hits the Hardwood as Dad, Coach, and Bay Area Fan | Off the Field
Step off the football field and onto the hardwood with WR Mike Evans as he embraces life as a dad, youth coach, and dedicated Bay Area basketball fan.
Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Cowboys | Week 10
Everything you need to know to catch Sunday's kickoff as the 49ers hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 10
As the 49ers prepares for week 10 against the Cowboys, see where the team lands on this week's power rankings roundup.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 15th.