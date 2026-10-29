Morning Report: Welcome Back, DeForest Buckner 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 29:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
The 49ers Acquire DL DeForest Buckner
Welcome back to The Bay. The 49ers reunite with Pro Bowler DL DeForest Buckner, trading a 2027 draft pick to the Colts bringing him back to San Francisco.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Keena Turner was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame.
Check out the best photos from the 49ers-themed drone show over the Embarcadero, celebrating 80 years of franchise history, presented by U.S Bank and Sutter Health.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.