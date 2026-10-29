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Morning Report: Welcome Back, DeForest Buckner 🗞️

Oct 29, 2026 at 07:11 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 29:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

DeForest Buckner Welcome Back 16x9

The 49ers Acquire DL DeForest Buckner

Welcome back to The Bay. The 49ers reunite with Pro Bowler DL DeForest Buckner, trading a 2027 draft pick to the Colts bringing him back to San Francisco.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Faithful Show Out in Atlanta 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Keena Turner was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame.

Alumni Keena Turner, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Alumni Keena Turner, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Greg Harris/49ers
Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Charles Haley, Alumni Tom Rathman, Alumni Frank Gore, Alumni Brent Jones, Alumni Joe Montana, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Patrick Willis, Alumni Steve Young
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Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Charles Haley, Alumni Tom Rathman, Alumni Frank Gore, Alumni Brent Jones, Alumni Joe Montana, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Patrick Willis, Alumni Steve Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Ronnie Lott
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Alumni Ronnie Lott

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. Harry Edwards, Dr. John York
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Dr. Harry Edwards, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Alumni Keena Turner, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Mike Wilson
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Alumni Mike Wilson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Joe Montana, Alumni Eric Wright, Alumni Ronnie Lott
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Alumni Joe Montana, Alumni Eric Wright, Alumni Ronnie Lott

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Keena Turner
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Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Joe Montana
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Alumni Joe Montana

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido
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49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. Harry Edwards
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Dr. Harry Edwards

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Brent Jones, Alumni Steve Young
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Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Brent Jones, Alumni Steve Young

Greg Harris/49ers
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Check out the best photos from the 49ers-themed drone show over the Embarcadero, celebrating 80 years of franchise history,  presented by U.S Bank and Sutter Health.

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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WHAT'S NEXT

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