 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: Mustapha Delivers Big Plays, 49ers Look Ahead to Week 7 🗞️

Published: Oct 20, 2026 at 04:55 PM Updated: Oct 20, 2026 at 04:55 PM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 21:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WK6-StatsandFacts-TN

49ers Break Record for Most 'MNF' Wins in NFL History; Stats and Facts from #WASvsSF

Moving to 6-0 on the season, the 49ers secure their 56th "Monday Night Football" victory to break the NFL record.

READ MORE STATS →

'The Missile:' Malik Mustapha's Back-to-Back Plays Lead 49ers to 'MNF' Win

49ers S Malik Mustapha, 'The Missile' delivered defining defensive plays under the bright lights to help secure a 'MNF' victory.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Falcons | Week 7

Everything you need to know for the Week 7 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Celebration Photos: Commanders vs. 49ers | Week 6

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6.

TE George Kittle
1 / 13

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 13

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams, DL Gracen Halton
3 / 13

T Trent Williams, DL Gracen Halton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 13

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 13

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, Chief Executive Officer Al Guido
6 / 13

TE George Kittle, Chief Executive Officer Al Guido

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Romello Height
7 / 13

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 13

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
9 / 13

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 13

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Siran Neal
11 / 13

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
12 / 13

LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
13 / 13

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Faithful Make Noise on Monday Night at Levi’s® Stadium 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders.

49ers Faithful
1 / 35

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 35

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 35

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 35

49ers Faithful

49ers/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 35

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 35

49ers Faithful

49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 35

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 35

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 35

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Game Photos | Commanders vs. 49ers: Week 6

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup vs. Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans
1 / 59

TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
3 / 59

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
4 / 59

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
6 / 59

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
9 / 59

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
10 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
11 / 59

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
13 / 59

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner
14 / 59

S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
15 / 59

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
16 / 59

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Jose Romero/49ers
WR Mike Evans
17 / 59

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
20 / 59

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni
21 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
22 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
23 / 59

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
25 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, WR Jacob Cowing
26 / 59

DL Sebastian Valdez, WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
27 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
28 / 59

LB Luke Gifford

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, DL Osa Odighizuwa, LB Jaden Dugger
29 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir, DL Osa Odighizuwa, LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
30 / 59

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
31 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
32 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 59

OL Jake Brendel, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
34 / 59

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
35 / 59

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
36 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
38 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
39 / 59

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
40 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
43 / 59

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
44 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
45 / 59

OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
46 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
48 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
49 / 59

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
50 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
51 / 59

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
52 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
53 / 59

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
54 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
55 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
56 / 59

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
57 / 59

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
58 / 59

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
59 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, October 25th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Go 6-0 with a Dominant Defense Leading the Way 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Five Things to Know Before the Week 6 Primetime Matchup 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Roster Updates Ahead of Week 6 Against the Commanders 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Waitman Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan's Post-Game Review, Week 6 Power Rankings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Locker Room Reactions, Brock Purdy 50 Career Starts 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Improve to 5-0, Recap the Week 5 Win Against the Seahawks🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Brock Purdy Previews Week 5 Road Matchup Against Seahawks 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: More Roster Moves as the 49ers Look Ahead to Week 5 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Siran Neal Recaps Pivotal Play, 49ers Top Power Rankings After Week 4 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Sets New Franchise Record 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising