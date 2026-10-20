Morning Report: Mustapha Delivers Big Plays, 49ers Look Ahead to Week 7 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 21:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Break Record for Most 'MNF' Wins in NFL History; Stats and Facts from #WASvsSF
Moving to 6-0 on the season, the 49ers secure their 56th "Monday Night Football" victory to break the NFL record.
'The Missile:' Malik Mustapha's Back-to-Back Plays Lead 49ers to 'MNF' Win
49ers S Malik Mustapha, 'The Missile' delivered defining defensive plays under the bright lights to help secure a 'MNF' victory.
Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Falcons | Week 7
Everything you need to know for the Week 7 road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup vs. Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, October 25th.