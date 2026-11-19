Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 19:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Air McCaffrey: CMC Earns FedEx Air & Ground Honors After Historic Performance vs. Cowboys
RB Christian McCaffrey earned FedEx Air & Ground honors after powering San Francisco past Dallas with 223 yards from scrimmage and three scores.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Vikings vs. 49ers | Week 11 'Sunday Night Football' in Mexico City
Don't miss a play and tune in as the 49ers travel to Mexico City to take on the Vikings in Week 11.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
Check out the best moments from practice in Colorado Springs as the 49ers prepare for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.
The San Francisco 49ers partner with Mitote Café, a contemporary Mexican coffee shop in Mexico City, as part of the 49ers Foodie Passport, bringing together Mexico's coffee culture and the passion of the Faithful.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Sunday, November 22nd.