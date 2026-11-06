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Morning Report: Jon Weeks Named Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient 🗞️

Nov 06, 2026 at 07:21 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 6:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Jon Weeks Named 2026 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient

Recognized for his dedication to local outreach and community engagement, LS Jon Weeks has earned the 49ers 2026 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Ways to Watch and Listen: Raiders vs. 49ers | Week 9

Don't miss any of the action in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

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🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Best 49ers Photos from Weeks 1-7

Take a look at the top photos from Weeks 1-7 of the San Francisco 49ers.

TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
2 / 37

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
3 / 37

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
5 / 37

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
6 / 37

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., RB Christian McCaffrey
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr., RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 37

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
9 / 37

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
10 / 37

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey
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OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
13 / 37

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
14 / 37

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
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FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
17 / 37

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
18 / 37

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 37

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams, LB Fred Warner
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T Trent Williams, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner
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LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner

Con Chronis/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
25 / 37

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
26 / 37

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
27 / 37

P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
28 / 37

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
30 / 37

TE Brayden Willis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
31 / 37

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
32 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
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RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
36 / 37

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans, WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Mike Evans, WR Demarcus Robinson

Con Chronis/49ers
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Best Home Game Photos from Weeks 1-7 of the 2026 Season

Take a look at the top photos from all the home games from Weeks 1-7 straight from Levi's® Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
2 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
3 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kyn Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
4 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kyn Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
5 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kyn Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
6 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
7 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kyn Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
8 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Vic Aquino/Vic Aquino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
9 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
10 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Bryce Fairchild/Bryce Fairchild GCU
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
11 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
12 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Jose Romero/Jose Romero
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
16 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Jose Romero/Jose Romero
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
19 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Bryce Fairchild/Bryce Fairchild GCU
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
20 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Jose Romero/Jose Romero
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
22 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
23 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Bryce Fairchild/Bryce Fairchild GCU
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
24 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
25 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
26 / 26

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Vic Aquino/Vic Aquino
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