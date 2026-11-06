Morning Report: Jon Weeks Named Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 6:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Jon Weeks Named 2026 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient
Recognized for his dedication to local outreach and community engagement, LS Jon Weeks has earned the 49ers 2026 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Raiders vs. 49ers | Week 9
Don't miss any of the action in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take a look at the top photos from Weeks 1-7 of the San Francisco 49ers.
Take a look at the top photos from all the home games from Weeks 1-7 straight from Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.