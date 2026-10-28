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Morning Report: Key Stats, Roster Updates, Warner Gives Back to Community 🗞️

Oct 28, 2026 at 07:07 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 28:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WK7-StatsandFacts-TN

McCaffrey Climbs the Charts, Black Records First Career Touchdown; Stats and Facts from #SFvsATL

From RB Christian McCaffrey tying a franchise rushing touchdown streak to RB Kaelon Black's breakout score, here are the key numbers from #SFvsATL.

READ ALL THE STATS →

49ers Announce Practice Squad Moves

The 49ers announced the signing of veteran DL Kevin Givens to the practice squad.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Fred and Sydney Warner Give Back to Bay Area Families | Off the Field

In partnership with CityTeam's Heritage Home, LB Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney, hosted a special fall dinner to support single mothers and their children in the Bay Area.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Take a look at photos from the Alumni Banquet, where the 49ers celebrated and honored legendary teams.

49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Bill Romanowski
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Alumni Bill Romanowski

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido
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49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Mike Wilson, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Milt McColl
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Alumni Mike Wilson, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Milt McColl

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Lawrence Pillers
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Alumni Lawrence Pillers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Jeff Fuller
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Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Jeff Fuller

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Tim McKyer, Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Don Griffin
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Alumni Tim McKyer, Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Don Griffin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
Aubrie Tolliver, Cal-Hi Anchor/Reporter
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Aubrie Tolliver, Cal-Hi Anchor/Reporter

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Guy McIntyre, Alumni Charles Haley, Alumni Ronnie Lott
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Alumni Guy McIntyre, Alumni Charles Haley, Alumni Ronnie Lott

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Delanie Walker, Alumni Mike Wilson, Alumni Larry Schreiber, Alumni Bill Romanowski, Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Dennis Brown, Alumni Randy Cross
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Alumni Delanie Walker, Alumni Mike Wilson, Alumni Larry Schreiber, Alumni Bill Romanowski, Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Dennis Brown, Alumni Randy Cross

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
Brooke Evans, 49ers Digital Editor
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Brooke Evans, 49ers Digital Editor

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Ron Ferrari
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Alumni Ron Ferrari

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Steve Bono, Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Steve Bono, Alumni Keena Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Ron Ferrari
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Alumni Ron Ferrari

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido
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49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Randy Cross
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Alumni Randy Cross

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet
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49ers Celebrate Legacy at 2026 Alumni Banquet

Kym Fortino/49ers
Executive Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of 49ers Foundations Justin Prettyman
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Executive Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of 49ers Foundations Justin Prettyman

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Faithful Show Out in Atlanta 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Check out the best photos from the 49ers-themed drone show over the Embarcadero, celebrating 80 years of franchise history,  presented by U.S Bank and Sutter Health.

Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show
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Lighting Up the Bay: 49ers Celebrate 80 Years With Drone Show

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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