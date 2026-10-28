Morning Report: Key Stats, Roster Updates, Warner Gives Back to Community 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 28:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
McCaffrey Climbs the Charts, Black Records First Career Touchdown; Stats and Facts from #SFvsATL
From RB Christian McCaffrey tying a franchise rushing touchdown streak to RB Kaelon Black's breakout score, here are the key numbers from #SFvsATL.
49ers Announce Practice Squad Moves
The 49ers announced the signing of veteran DL Kevin Givens to the practice squad.
Fred and Sydney Warner Give Back to Bay Area Families | Off the Field
In partnership with CityTeam's Heritage Home, LB Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney, hosted a special fall dinner to support single mothers and their children in the Bay Area.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take a look at photos from the Alumni Banquet, where the 49ers celebrated and honored legendary teams.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Check out the best photos from the 49ers-themed drone show over the Embarcadero, celebrating 80 years of franchise history, presented by U.S Bank and Sutter Health.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.