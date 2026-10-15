Morning Report: Waitman Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 15:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Ways to Watch and Listen: Commanders vs. 49ers | Week 6 'Monday Night Football'
The 49ers are back in The Bay to face the Washington Commanders in a primetime Week 6 matchup.
Corliss Waitman Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Following a standout performance in Seattle, P Corliss Waitman has earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 5.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 6
With a 5-0 start and a primetime matchup ahead, the 49ers continue their climb up national power rankings.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium this Monday, October 19th.