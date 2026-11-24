Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 24:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Shanahan Earns 100th Career Win, Allen Climbs NFL Receiving Ranks; Stats and Facts from #MINvsSF
Head coach Kyle Shanahan reaches 100 career wins and WR Keenan Allen moves up all-time receptions list in the 49ers 35-10 win against the Vikings.
Beating the Blitz: Brock Purdy Commands against the Rush
Purdy goes 16-of-18 for 195 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota's blitz in Week 11.
What the 49ers and Vikings Had to Say After Week 11
Postgame quotes from the 49ers and Vikings after San Francisco rolls 35-10 in Mexico City.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte.
View the top photos as Estadio Banorte gets ready for the 49ers Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday, November 29th.