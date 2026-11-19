Wednesday, November 18:

🇺🇸 COLORADO UPDATES: 49ers Hold First Practice in Colorado Springs

The 49ers are officially back on the practice field!

After spending the first two days of the week adjusting to Colorado Springs, the 49ers held their first practice on Wednesday at the United States Air Force Academy, where the team will train ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

Colorado has brought chilly temperatures and winds reaching up to 26 mph. Gusts were strong enough to visibly move the goalposts, adding an extra challenge to the team's first practice at altitude.

Wednesday Practice Updates

The 49ers opened the week with the following injury updates:

Before practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided updates on Greenlaw and Evans, both of whom did not participate in Wednesday's session.

Regarding Greenlaw's neck injury, Shanahan expressed optimism about a potential return to practice Thursday.

"I think he's got a good chance to practice tomorrow," Shanahan said. "Hopefully it'll feel better though."

Shanahan also said the team is taking a day-by-day approach with Evans as the wide receiver continues working his way back from an Achilles injury.

"Can't go today, but hopefully he'll be able to go tomorrow," Shanahan said. "I'm not sure yet but taking it day-by-day right now."

Although Evans did not participate, he rejoined the team in Colorado Springs after missing the trip to Dallas and was present during the open portion of Wednesday's practice.

Several veterans received rest days.

With the first practice in the books, the 49ers will continue to ramp up at the Air Force Academy before heading to Mexico City for Sunday's game.

🇲🇽 MEXICO UPDATES: Empowering Athletes, Ice Cream, and Lucha Libre Event

Wednesday was another busy day in Mexico City, starting with T.H.I.N.K. Gold (Training, Health, Inspiration, Nutrition, Knowledge), the 49ers annual conference for young women. Over 70 flag football athletes came to the Tecnológico de Monterrey excited to learn from 49ers leaders, including alumnus Delanie Walker, 49ers staff, and Gold Rush cheerleaders. The group spent the day working on drills, mentorship sessions, and other activities.

The young athletes also attended a panel with Coach Kelly, Mexican influencer Wera Kuri, and Mexico national flag football player Andy Martinez, participating in an engaging conversation with fellow women in sports. To cap off the event, one lucky girl won tickets to the Vikings vs. 49ers game this Sunday at Estadio Banorte!

Next up was Glace Bistro, the third stop in the 49ers Passport Program. Owner Mauricio Villa opened the ice cream shop inspired by his son with austism, who can't eat normal ice cream ingredients. Mauricio spent four years learning how to make a recipe his son can enjoy. And for this week, he created a San Francisco-inspired ice cream, made with sourdough, anise, and 90% chocolate.