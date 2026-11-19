Bienvenidos, Fieles! 🇲🇽
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, and this live blog will be your go-to hub for all things Niners throughout the week.
Digital Editor Brooke Evans in Colorado Springs:
After defeating the Cowboys in Week 10, the team traveled from Dallas to Colorado Springs, where they will be practicing during the week to acclimate to the high altitude they will face at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. Digital editor Brooke Evans is with the team in Colorado, bringing you the latest practice updates, coach and player interviews, injury updates, and behind-the-scenes moments throughout the week!
Digital Content Coordinator Ines Diaz in Mexico City:
Meanwhile, the 49ers are making their presence felt in Mexico City! From community events, fan activations, alumni visits and meet-and-greets, and more, the Faithful have plenty to look forward to leading up to gameday. Digital content coordinator Ines Diaz is on the ground in CDMX, and will be reporting back on local events and how the team is connecting with the Faithful in Mexico.
Wednesday, November 18:
🇺🇸 COLORADO UPDATES: 49ers Hold First Practice in Colorado Springs
The 49ers are officially back on the practice field!
After spending the first two days of the week adjusting to Colorado Springs, the 49ers held their first practice on Wednesday at the United States Air Force Academy, where the team will train ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.
Colorado has brought chilly temperatures and winds reaching up to 26 mph. Gusts were strong enough to visibly move the goalposts, adding an extra challenge to the team's first practice at altitude.
Wednesday Practice Updates
The 49ers opened the week with the following injury updates:
- Did Not Participate: LB Dre Greenlaw (neck), WR Mike Evans (Achilles)
- Limited Participation: CB Renardo Green (back), CB Upton Stout (shoulder/neck), DL Khalid Kareem (ankle), DB Siran Neal (knee/foot), S Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle)
Before practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan provided updates on Greenlaw and Evans, both of whom did not participate in Wednesday's session.
Regarding Greenlaw's neck injury, Shanahan expressed optimism about a potential return to practice Thursday.
"I think he's got a good chance to practice tomorrow," Shanahan said. "Hopefully it'll feel better though."
Shanahan also said the team is taking a day-by-day approach with Evans as the wide receiver continues working his way back from an Achilles injury.
"Can't go today, but hopefully he'll be able to go tomorrow," Shanahan said. "I'm not sure yet but taking it day-by-day right now."
Although Evans did not participate, he rejoined the team in Colorado Springs after missing the trip to Dallas and was present during the open portion of Wednesday's practice.
Several veterans received rest days.
With the first practice in the books, the 49ers will continue to ramp up at the Air Force Academy before heading to Mexico City for Sunday's game.
🇲🇽 MEXICO UPDATES: Empowering Athletes, Ice Cream, and Lucha Libre Event
Wednesday was another busy day in Mexico City, starting with T.H.I.N.K. Gold (Training, Health, Inspiration, Nutrition, Knowledge), the 49ers annual conference for young women. Over 70 flag football athletes came to the Tecnológico de Monterrey excited to learn from 49ers leaders, including alumnus Delanie Walker, 49ers staff, and Gold Rush cheerleaders. The group spent the day working on drills, mentorship sessions, and other activities.
The young athletes also attended a panel with Coach Kelly, Mexican influencer Wera Kuri, and Mexico national flag football player Andy Martinez, participating in an engaging conversation with fellow women in sports. To cap off the event, one lucky girl won tickets to the Vikings vs. 49ers game this Sunday at Estadio Banorte!
Next up was Glace Bistro, the third stop in the 49ers Passport Program. Owner Mauricio Villa opened the ice cream shop inspired by his son with austism, who can't eat normal ice cream ingredients. Mauricio spent four years learning how to make a recipe his son can enjoy. And for this week, he created a San Francisco-inspired ice cream, made with sourdough, anise, and 90% chocolate.
The day wrapped up at Arena México for "A Night of Helmets and Masks," an NFL hosted lucha libre (Mexican wrestling) event. The evening featured a 49ers Gold Rush performance, and 49ers alumni Garret Celek, Alfredo Gutierrez, Jason Verett, and Sourdough Sam walking the luchadores to the ring. Máscara Dorada (49ers) faced off against Soberano (Vikings) for a showdown, and the 49ers lucha libre team took home the win!
Tuesday, November 17:
🇺🇸 COLORADO UPDATES: Gone Fishin'! 49ers Explore Colorado on Players' Day Off
With Tuesday designated as the players' day off, several members of the team took advantage of the opportunity to explore the great outdoors and enjoy some team bonding.
A group of defensive linemen, including DeForest Buckner, Keion White, Osa Odighizuwa, McKinnley Jackson, James Thompson Jr., and Sebastian Valdez, traded their helmets for fishing rods and headed to the Arkansas River in Pueblo. The group joined guides from Angler's Covey for a fly-fishing adventure, taking in some of Colorado's scenery along the way.
Meanwhile, another group of 49ers opted for a different kind of wildlife experience! QB Mac Jones, LB Luke Gifford, S Malik Mustapha, and RB Isaac Guerendo spent part of their day at the zoo, where they fed giraffes, held birds, and got up close with some of the animals.
From fishing on the river to exploring the zoo, the players found plenty of ways to enjoy their day off before getting back to work on Wednesday.
🇲🇽 MEXICO UPDATES: Community and Coffee in CDMX
Tuesday was packed with events, beginning with the first Foundation for Success hosted outside of the United States. At this 49ers Foundation event, students rotated through career-based workshops, hands-on STEAM activities and demonstrations, and football activities led by 49ers staff, Gold Rush Cheerleaders, and 49ers alumni. Students from local schools connected with these leaders, learned about their careers, and took part in engaging activities throughout the morning.
49ers alumni Garrett Celek and Anthony Dixon also visited a Levi's® store in CDMX, where they helped style 15 local teachers with Levi's® gear. The teachers spent time with the alumni and went home with a new outfit.
The day also included a stop at the second Passport Program location, Mitote Café, a Mexican coffee and breakfast spot owned by Fernanda Hernández, a fellow member of the Faithful. Order a drink at Mitote this week and it might arrive in a cup signed by Sourdough Sam, a Gold Rush Cheerleader, or 49ers alumnus Garrett Celek!
The San Francisco 49ers partner with Mitote Café, a contemporary Mexican coffee shop in Mexico City, as part of the 49ers Foodie Passport, bringing together Mexico's coffee culture and the passion of the Faithful.
Monday, November 16:
🇺🇸 COLORADO UPDATES: Touchdown in Colorado Springs!
The San Francisco 49ers have officially arrived in Colorado Springs!
Following their thrilling 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the 49ers touched down in Colorado Springs to begin preparations for their Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.
Monday served as a lighter day for the team, with players participating in a lift but no on-field practice. The 49ers will spend the week training at altitude ahead of Sunday's game, with their first practice scheduled for Wednesday.
In the meantime, the team will have a few days to settle in, adjust to the elevation, and enjoy some time together in Colorado!
🇲🇽 MEXICO UPDATES: Tacos, Tortas, and Kicking Off the Passport Program
The week began with a visit to the first of four locations in the Mexico Passport Program, a lineup of local restaurants and food destinations serving special 49ers-themed items and experiences all week long.
Tacos Atarantados serves Monterrey-style cuisine, known for its roasting method and the charred, smoky flavors of northern Mexico. To celebrate their collaboration with the 49ers, they created "La Nainer," a torta (Mexican sandwich) made with toasted bread, refried beans, avocado, trompo de res (al pastor-style beef), and chicharrón en salsa verde (fried pork rinds in green sauce).
Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam, and 49ers alumni Ian Williams, Anthony Dixon, and Alfredo Gutiérrez made special appearances at Tacos Atarantados. The group met members of the Faithful, learned more about the restaurant, and even received a hands-on cooking lesson on how to make "La Nainer."
To learn more about the Passport Program locations in Mexico City, visit 49ers.com/mexico/2026 or click HERE to view the Mexico hub in the 49ers App.