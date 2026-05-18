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49ers Invasions & International Takeovers Set for 2026 Season

May 18, 2026 at 01:40 PM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are set for a worldwide tour in 2026, and the Faithful are ready to make every stop feel like home.

From Seattle to Atlanta, Dallas to New York, and even internationally in Melbourne and Mexico City, the 49ers are preparing to celebrate alongside the Faithful worldwide through the return of 49ers Invasions presented by Zenni and the international Faithful Takeover series.

The 49ers have long enjoyed one of the NFL's strongest traveling fanbases, routinely turning opposing stadiums into near-home environments. The Faithful's presence on the road has become part of the franchise's identity.

Following a Week 1 win in Seattle against the Seahawks and a Week 11 win against the Arizona Cardinals last season, S Malik Mustapha described just how overwhelming the 49ers fan presence felt on the road.

"I was kind of worried about the 12th Man or whatever going into it, but 49ers fans travel well," Mustapha said. "I was like, 'Wow, this is insane.' I never got that in college, so it's definitely awesome to experience that in the league. I don't think any other team does it like us."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has also praised the Faithful for helping create road-game advantages throughout his tenure.

"I think it's one of the coolest things about our franchise," Shanahan said. "We know our fans will show up."

Now, the Faithful will once again have the opportunity to gather before some of the biggest away matchups of the season.

49ers Invasions provide a free, family-friendly fan rally taking place in cities hosting some of the 49ers biggest road games. Fans attending the events will have opportunities to meet fellow members of the Faithful, receive giveaway items, and participate in raffles for autographed memorabilia, game-used items, and even tickets to upcoming away games.

All attendees are required to secure a free Ticketmaster ticket for entry. Attendance is first-come, first-served, and a ticket does not guarantee entry once capacity is reached. Tickets are required for all guests over the age of four. Children under four years old do not need a ticket.

Here's a look at where the Faithful will be taking over in 2026:

Seattle Invasion

The first domestic stop of the season takes the Faithful back to the Pacific Northwest ahead of a rivalry matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Invasion event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10, ahead of the Week 5 showdown on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Seattle at 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX. San Francisco has won six of the previous eight regular season meetings against Seattle and enters the matchup having won four-consecutive regular season games at Lumen Field.

Click here to be the first to get your free tickets with full venue details coming soon.

Atlanta Invasion

The Faithful will head to the South for an NFC showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. The Atlanta Invasion event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, before the Week 7 matchup on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX. San Francisco owns a 49-33-1 all-time record against Atlanta and will travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for just the second time in franchise history. The 49ers are looking for their first road victory against the Falcons since the 2012 NFC Championship Game and their first regular season win in Atlanta since 2001.

Click here to be the first to get your free tickets with full venue details coming soon.

Dallas Invasion

One of the NFL's most iconic rivalries returns in Week 10 as the 49ers travel to face the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Invasion takes place Saturday, Nov. 14, before kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX. San Francisco holds a 21-19-1 advantage in the all-time series and has won three of the last six regular season meetings against Dallas. The 49ers are also seeking their third-consecutive regular season victory over the Cowboys. The trip marks San Francisco's first regular season game in Dallas since 2020 and their first return since defeating the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round during the 2021 postseason.

Click here to be the first to get your free tickets with full venue details coming soon.

New York Invasion

Late in the season, the Faithful will make their way to the East Coast ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants. The New York Invasion is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, before San Francisco takes on the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX. The 49ers own a 23-21 all-time series advantage over New York and have won four of the last five matchups, including three-straight. San Francisco will also look for its third-consecutive victory at MetLife Stadium.

Click here to be the first to get your free tickets with full venue details coming soon.

Faithful Takeover: Melbourne

The 2026 season opens with a historic international showcase as the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Melbourne, Australia. Fans are invited to join the team for the 49ers Faithful Takeover in Melbourne on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Week 1 matchup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 5:35 p.m. PT. Due to the 17-hour time difference, the game will take place Friday morning locally in Australia. San Francisco's trip to Melbourne represents another milestone in the NFL's continued global expansion and further highlights the worldwide reach of the Faithful.

Click here to be the first to get your free tickets with full venue details coming soon.

Faithful Takeover: Mexico City

The Faithful will once again take over CDMX as the 49ers return to Mexico City for a Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC. Time, date, and location details for the Mexico City Faithful Takeover will be announced at a later date. San Francisco has deep ties to Mexico and previously participated in the NFL's first international regular season game there in 2005, making the return another meaningful moment for the franchise and its global fanbase.

Click here to be the first to get your free tickets with full venue details coming soon.

Inside the 'Home of the Faithful': 2026 49ers Schedule Release

Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.

Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 2020s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2020s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Newspaper Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Newspaper Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1940s California Map Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s California Map Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1970s John Brodie Jersey Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s John Brodie Jersey Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Grateful Dead Guitar Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Grateful Dead Guitar Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Candlestick Park Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Candlestick Park Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Lombardi Trophy Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Lombardi Trophy Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

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