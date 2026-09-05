Keeping Up With the 49ers: Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia 🇦🇺

Wednesday, September 9

🏈 Week 1 Opener Countdown: 2 days (AUS time)

Day 6: T.H.I.N.K. Gold, Faithful Meet-and-Greets and a Night at Queen Victoria Market

The 49ers continued their week in Melbourne on Wednesday with a full day of events across the city, from empowering young women through sport to meeting the Faithful and getting another taste of a Melbourne favorite.

The day began at Kia Arena with T.H.I.N.K. Gold, the 49ers annual conference designed to empower young women through athletics, education, health and wellness. This year, the event made its way to Melbourne, bringing together students from eight local schools for a morning of activities.

Attendees took part in yoga, flag football drills, interactive workshops and a panel featuring female leaders from the 49ers and NFL Australia. Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam also joined the festivities as students spent the morning learning, connecting and getting active.

Later in the afternoon, the Faithful took over Culture Kings Melbourne for a special 49ers retail appearance and meet-and-greet. 49ers alumni Anquan Boldin and Jeff Garcia joined Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam to meet fans, sign autographs and take photos as red and gold filled the store.

The day wrapped up at the Queen Victoria Market Night Market, where the 49ers Food Takeover continued with another stop at American Doughnut Kitchen. After visiting the iconic Melbourne spot earlier in the week, ADK brought its famous hot jam doughnuts to the Night Market.

49ers LS Jon Weeks got behind the counter to help prepare the doughnuts alongside the American Doughnut Kitchen crew, while Gold Rush joined in on the festivities. I also joined in and caught up with members of the Faithful throughout the market as fans gathered for food, football, and another night of 49ers celebrations in Melbourne.

Practice Notes

The 49ers held their final practice of the week in Melbourne on Wednesday ahead of Friday's season opener.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced before practice that DL Alfred Collins suffered a torn patellar tendon during Tuesday's session and will miss the 2026 season. Shanahan said the injury occurred prior to the start of the team's 11-on-11 period and that Collins will undergo surgery.

DL Nick Bosa and TE George Kittle both participated during the open portion of Wednesday's practice as they continued their ramp-up with limited reps ahead of Week 1. Shanahan said the team will be mindful of both players' workloads on Friday, noting that both have "looked great" in their return to action.

Following practice, Bosa said he feels "100 percent ready to go for the first game" and that his week of work in Melbourne "went great." He also noted that he "couldn't be happier with where I am at" regarding his rehab progress and said that he hopes to play his usual workload without limitations.

Rookie DL James Thompson Jr., who has been working through a hamstring injury, was in uniform and participated in stretching during the open portion of practice. Shanahan said before the session that Thompson Jr.'s availability for Friday will depend on how he responds to Wednesday's work.