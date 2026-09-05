Keeping Up With the 49ers: Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia 🇦🇺

Welcome, 49ers Faithful! 🇦🇺🦘
The San Francisco 49ers have officially touched down in Melbourne, Australia, ahead of their historic Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at the MCG.
"Keeping Up With the 49ers" is your go-to hub for everything happening throughout the team's time Down Under, from the latest news and interviews to community events, fan activations, and all the action across Melbourne.
Follow along as the 49ers take over the city and connect with Faithful from Australia and around the world, all leading up to gameday at the MCG. Share your experience throughout the week using #FTTB on social media as we count down to kickoff!
Wednesday, September 9
🏈 Week 1 Opener Countdown: 2 days (AUS time)
Day 6: T.H.I.N.K. Gold, Faithful Meet-and-Greets and a Night at Queen Victoria Market
The 49ers continued their week in Melbourne on Wednesday with a full day of events across the city, from empowering young women through sport to meeting the Faithful and getting another taste of a Melbourne favorite.
The day began at Kia Arena with T.H.I.N.K. Gold, the 49ers annual conference designed to empower young women through athletics, education, health and wellness. This year, the event made its way to Melbourne, bringing together students from eight local schools for a morning of activities.
Attendees took part in yoga, flag football drills, interactive workshops and a panel featuring female leaders from the 49ers and NFL Australia. Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam also joined the festivities as students spent the morning learning, connecting and getting active.
Later in the afternoon, the Faithful took over Culture Kings Melbourne for a special 49ers retail appearance and meet-and-greet. 49ers alumni Anquan Boldin and Jeff Garcia joined Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam to meet fans, sign autographs and take photos as red and gold filled the store.
The day wrapped up at the Queen Victoria Market Night Market, where the 49ers Food Takeover continued with another stop at American Doughnut Kitchen. After visiting the iconic Melbourne spot earlier in the week, ADK brought its famous hot jam doughnuts to the Night Market.
49ers LS Jon Weeks got behind the counter to help prepare the doughnuts alongside the American Doughnut Kitchen crew, while Gold Rush joined in on the festivities. I also joined in and caught up with members of the Faithful throughout the market as fans gathered for food, football, and another night of 49ers celebrations in Melbourne.
Practice Notes
The 49ers held their final practice of the week in Melbourne on Wednesday ahead of Friday's season opener.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced before practice that DL Alfred Collins suffered a torn patellar tendon during Tuesday's session and will miss the 2026 season. Shanahan said the injury occurred prior to the start of the team's 11-on-11 period and that Collins will undergo surgery.
DL Nick Bosa and TE George Kittle both participated during the open portion of Wednesday's practice as they continued their ramp-up with limited reps ahead of Week 1. Shanahan said the team will be mindful of both players' workloads on Friday, noting that both have "looked great" in their return to action.
Following practice, Bosa said he feels "100 percent ready to go for the first game" and that his week of work in Melbourne "went great." He also noted that he "couldn't be happier with where I am at" regarding his rehab progress and said that he hopes to play his usual workload without limitations.
Rookie DL James Thompson Jr., who has been working through a hamstring injury, was in uniform and participated in stretching during the open portion of practice. Shanahan said before the session that Thompson Jr.'s availability for Friday will depend on how he responds to Wednesday's work.
On the other side of the matchup, the Rams announced DL Aaron Donald will not play in Friday's season opener. When asked about the news, Shanahan said, "I'm very excited. I've never been more excited to be wrong about something."
Tuesday, September 8
🏈 Week 1 Opener Countdown: 2 days
Day 5: Week 1 Prep Continues in Melbourne
Day 5 in Melbourne brought another full slate of community events as the countdown to gameday continued.
The 49ers returned to local schools for another round of EDU and flag football activations, bringing STEAM lessons and flag football skills and drills to students and teachers.
49ers alumni also joined Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam at the Salvation Army Melbourne, helping serve lunch and spending time connecting with members of the local community.
The 49ers also took "paint the town red" literal with the reveal of a new mural at Queen Victoria Market. The artwork features DL Nick Bosa, TE George Kittle, and QB Brock Purdy in action alongside the Melbourne skyline and the 49ers Aussie tagline, "G'Day Faithful."
Practice Notes:
Back on the football field, the 49ers held their second practice in Melbourne, and Bosa was back in action after not participating during the previous day's open media window. Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Patrick Willis was also in attendance, keeping a close eye on the 49ers linebacker group from the sideline.
Before practice, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak met with local and U.S. media to discuss the team's preparations for the Los Angeles Rams.
Morris left little doubt when asked whether he expects Bosa to be on the field for Week 1.
"He'll be there. We're not hiding that."
Kubiak also provided an encouraging update on Kittle, noting that he has been practicing at full speed and getting plenty of work as he prepares for the season opener.
With two practices now complete in Australia, the 49ers will have one more open practice Wednesday as they continue to ramp up preparations for Friday's historic matchup at the MCG.
Take a look at the hand-painted mural of TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, and DL Nick Bosa that went up outside Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market ahead of the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Australia.
Monday, September 7
🏈 Week 1 Opener Countdown: 3 days
Day 4: 49ers First Day of Practice, Team Continues to Tap into Local Melbourne Community
Day 4 in Melbourne brought the 49ers into the local community before the team officially turned its attention to Week 1 with its first full practice in Australia.
The day began with the 49ers staff visiting a local school for an education and flag football activation. Students took part in an art and education session focused on incorporating flag football into the classroom before putting those lessons into action during an on-field clinic. 49ers alumni, Gold Rush, and Sourdough Sam joined students throughout the morning.
The 49ers also continued their Food Takeover and Passport Program at Easey's, a Melbourne burger spot known for combining street art, hip-hop, and American comfort food. 49ers alumnus Ricky Watters stopped by the restaurant to check out its special 49ers-themed menu and meet local fans.
Later, 49ers alumni, Gold Rush, and Sourdough Sam visited a local hospital, spending time with young patients and their families. The group brought some red and gold spirit to the hospital while connecting with patients and sharing stories about overcoming challenges.
Meanwhile, 49ers football held their first full practice in Melbourne as preparations ramped up for Friday's Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Before practice, the team announced its eight captains for the 2026 season, with the same group returning from 2025.
Practice Notes:
The team continued to get healthier ahead of the season opener with majority of players in attendance. CB Renardo Green and DL Romello Height were among those back at practice, while TE George Kittle participated without limitations during the portion open to the media. DL Nick Bosa was the only 49ers player not spotted during the open period.
Newest 49ers DL Khalid Kareem was also on the field after making the trip to Melbourne following his addition from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team's early arrival is beginning to pay off.
"I'm glad that we've been out here because we feel real good today."
RB Christian McCaffrey also gave Melbourne high marks, particularly for one thing: "The coffee is unbelievable. I don't know why people didn't talk as much about that as they should've beforehand."
Following practice, LB Fred Warner and WR Mike Evans met with a large group of Australian and U.S. media. Warner is already looking forward to seeing the Faithful fill the MCG on Friday.
"The hope is that it's a sea of red... The Faithful, in my opinion, are the best fans in the world."
With the first practice in the books, the countdown to the NFL's first regular season game in Australia continues.
The 49ers brought Flag football to Melbourne schools, uniting students for a day of skill-building, creativity, and hands-on learning alongside coaches, Alumni, Sourdough Sam, and Gold Rush cheerleaders.
Sunday, September 6
🏈 Week 1 Opener Countdown: 4 days
Day 3: 49ers Faithful Make History in Melbourne With Guinness World Record
The San Francisco 49ers continued their week in Melbourne with another day of local experiences, red-and-gold takeovers, and a record-breaking gathering of the Faithful. Meanwhile players had a scheduled off day.
Day 3 began with another stop on the 49ers Food Takeover before more than 1,000 fans came together at Federation Square to make history ahead of the 49ers regular season opener in Australia.
Starting the Day at Grace's
The morning began at Grace's, a traditional Italian-style mobile espresso bar and local Melbourne staple.
For 49ers week, the coffee truck received a red-and-gold makeover, complete with 49ers branding, themed coffee, and employees joining in on the gameday spirit.
Sourdough Sam also stopped by to take in the Melbourne coffee scene and spend time with fans as the countdown to gameday continued.
The Faithful Make History at Federation Square
Later in the day, the Faithful gathered in the heart of Melbourne at Federation Square with Gold Rush and 49ers alumni Ian Williams, Steve Bono, and Joe Nedney for a record-breaking afternoon.
Gold Rush taught fans a signature cheerleading routine before participants of all ages came together to perform it as one massive group.
With 1,424 participants, the gathering officially set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest cheerleading cheer, adding another historic moment to the week leading up to the NFL regular season opener in Melbourne.
The record-breaking event also fell on Father's Day in Australia, giving families another way to celebrate together while taking part in the festivities at Federation Square.
From a morning coffee stop to more than 1,000 members of the Faithful making history together, Day 3 brought another memorable chapter to the 49ers week in Melbourne.
Saturday, September 5
🏈 Week 1 Opener Countdown: 5 days
Day 2: 49ers Food Takeover Brings Red and Gold to Melbourne Favorites
The San Francisco 49ers continued their week in Melbourne by getting a taste of the city, with Day 2 highlighting local food, family traditions, and a few red-and-gold twists on Australian food favorites.
As part of the 49ers Food Takeover and Passport Program, local businesses across Melbourne are joining in on the excitement leading up to gameday with specialty menu items and experiences for the Faithful.
A Taste of an Australian Tradition at Bunnings
The day began with the 49ers taking part in one of Australia's most recognizable traditions: a Bunnings sausage sizzle.
49ers alumni and Gold Rush joined the local community at Bunnings in Port Melbourne, digging in on the barbecue, interacting with students and families, and experiencing the beloved Aussie tradition firsthand.
American Doughnut Kitchen
We then made a stop at American Doughnut Kitchen, a Melbourne staple that has been serving its famous hot jam doughnuts for 75 years from its iconic vintage mobile van.
More than seven decades later, the business remains rooted in family tradition. The owners shared the story behind American Doughnut Kitchen, the generations who have helped carry the business on, and what has made its hot jam doughnuts a longtime Melbourne favorite.
For 49ers week, American Doughnut Kitchen is getting into the football spirit with specialty themed offerings, including the appropriately named "Purdy Dozen," featuring 13 (a dozen plus one) fresh hot jam doughnuts in honor of QB Brock Purdy's jersey number.
Nonna's House
The food takeover continued at Nonna's House, an Italian sandwich shop built around comfort food and family.
The owners shared how their own family ties helped inspire the business and continue to influence the food and atmosphere at Nonna's House today.
Among the shop's signature offerings is its meatball sub, one of the dishes fans can enjoy while visiting the 49ers-themed location ahead of gameday.
Gold Rush Visits Easey's
Gold Rush also made a stop at Easey's, a Melbourne burger spot known for combining street art, hip-hop, and classic American comfort food.
The restaurant is celebrating with specialty red-and-gold menu items as another local stop gets into the spirit ahead of the team's matchup.
From businesses built on generations of family history to a quintessential Australian sausage sizzle, Day 2 of the 49ers Melbourne takeover offered another taste of the city and the communities that call it home.
Stay tuned for more 49ers stops throughout Melbourne in the next few days leading up to the game!
Friday, September 4
🏈 Week 1 Opener Countdown: 6 days
49ers Kick Off First Day in Melbourne
The San Francisco 49ers officially kicked off their first full day in Melbourne with a packed slate of events across the city, beginning at AAMI Park for a Welcome Rally with over 2,000 local students.
The rally introduced students to the 49ers and American football through games, giveaways, and football education, with 49ers alumni and former AFL players joining the festivities.
Students also got their first look at the current 49ers roster when players took the field during the rally for warmups and dynamic stretching. The team was met with an enthusiastic welcome from the local crowd as players got their first taste of the excitement surrounding their arrival in Australia.
The action continued at AAMI Park with a Special Olympics football clinic, where 49ers players took the field alongside Special Olympics athletes to participate in drills and share their love of the game.
Later in the day, the Faithful gathered at Transport Bar, which has transformed into a 49ers hub in the heart of Melbourne. Local fans and those who made the trip from the United States came together to celebrate the team's historic week in Australia and share what it means to see the red and gold in Melbourne.
Day 1 wrapped up at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with AFL Finals action, giving the 49ers their first look at the venue they take over on gameday.
With the first day in the books, the 49ers week in Melbourne is officially underway.
‼️ What's Happening Around Melbourne This Week
The 49ers have arrived in Melbourne, and there are plenty of ways for the Faithful to join in on the action throughout the week. From fan rallies and football activities to 49ers-themed food stops and events across the city, Melbourne is turning red and gold ahead of gameday at the MCG.
Check back throughout the week as this guide is updated with event details, recaps, and highlights from the 49ers time Down Under.
*Events and appearances are subject to change.
📅 49ers Melbourne Week Event Calendar
🍴 All Week: 49ers Passport Food Program*
Fans can get a taste of Melbourne while celebrating the red and gold through the 49ers Passport Food Program, featuring local restaurants and food destinations offering special 49ers-themed experiences throughout the week.
Participating stops include:
- Easey's — 48 Easey St., Collingwood; the Melbourne burger spot is featuring specialty 49ers-themed menu items.
- American Doughnut Kitchen — The Melbourne staple is getting into the 49ers spirit with themed offerings and appearances throughout the week.
- Nonna's House — Featuring 49ers-branded menu options and a red-and-gold atmosphere ahead of gameday.
- Grace's — The local mobile espresso bar is getting a 49ers makeover with themed coffee, branding, and more.
- Bunnings Sausage Sizzle — The 49ers are getting a taste of an Australian tradition with a special sausage sizzle activation in Port Melbourne.
Friday, September 4
- 49ers Transport Bar Launch
- Transport Hotel, Melbourne
- The 49ers Faithful home base in Melbourne officially opens for the week, featuring a fully branded red-and-gold experience.
- AFL Finals at the MCG
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- 7:30 p.m.
- The 49ers will have a presence at the MCG as Melbourne's AFL Finals action gets underway.
Saturday, September 5
- 49ers Food Takeover: Bunnings Sausage Sizzle
- 501 Williamstown Road, Port Melbourne
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 49ers alumni, Gold Rush, and Sourdough Sam are scheduled to make appearances throughout the day as the red and gold take on a classic Australian tradition.
- 49ers Passport Food Program Stops
- Special 49ers activations are planned at Easey's, American Doughnut Kitchen, and Nonna's House.
Sunday, September 6
- Largest Cheerleading Dance Record Attempt
- Federation Square
- 1–2 p.m.
- Gold Rush will join the Melbourne community for a special cheer experience and attempt at a new world record for the largest cheerleading dance.
- 49ers Food Takeover: Grace's
- Graces (Coffee truck)
- 8 a.m.
Monday, September 7
- 49ers Food Takeover: Easey's
- 49ers Alumni visit
- 48 Easey St, Collingwood
- 11 a.m.
Wednesday, September 9
- 49ers Food Takeover: American Doughnut Kitchen
- Queen Victoria Market
- Gold Rush and 49ers alumnus Joe Nedney are scheduled to stop by American Doughnut Kitchen as part of the Passport Food Program.
Thursday, September 10
- 49ers Faithful Takeover Fan Rally
- Transport Hotel, Melbourne
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Join the Faithful for a red-and-gold takeover featuring the 49ers Super Bowl trophies, alumni meet-and-greets, Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam, and more.
- NFL Kickoff Festival
- Melbourne Park
Friday, September 11 — GAMEDAY 🏈
- 49ers vs. Rams at the MCG
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- The wait is over as the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams take the field for the NFL's historic regular-season game in Melbourne.
- NFL Fan Festival
- Melbourne Park
- NFL Melbourne Game Watch Party
- Federation Square
- 49ers Watch Party at Transport Bar
- Transport Hotel, Melbourne