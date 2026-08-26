49ers Launch Melbourne Foodie Passport Program in Collaboration with Local Businesses

The San Francisco 49ers are introducing the Melbourne Foodie Passport program, a partnership with local Melbourne businesses that will be offering 49ers-themed eats ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams on September 11th.

Starting September 5th, the initiative will celebrate Melbourne's world-class hospitality culture in collaboration with local businesses throughout game week, while spreading the economic impact of the first-ever NFL game in Australia. The program encourages fans to support a diverse catalog of local establishments offering festive 49ers and football-inspired specialty eats. 49ers talent, including alumni, Sourdough Sam and Gold Rush cheerleaders, will be making special appearances at the restaurants throughout the week. Participating businesses include American Doughnut Kitchen, Easey's, Nonna's House, Grace's Elegant ESPRESSO, Bunnings, and Transport Bar. The program is just one element of the team's weeklong activation plan across the city, which will feature more than 50 events spanning fan engagement, marketing and community impact as the organization brings the 49ers experience to Australia.

"We're grateful to be participating in the NFL's first game held in Australia and we're excited about the opportunity to build a meaningful connection with Melbourne fans, businesses, and community members," said Stephanie Rogers, 49ers Chief Marketing Officer. "The Melbourne Foodie Passport program gives the Faithful traveling from all over the world a guide to discover local businesses, while also giving Melbourne locals a chance to join in on pre-game celebrations by experiencing their favorite restaurants and bars through this collaboration."

Below is a list of the participating businesses and programs.

American Doughnut Kitchen

Location: Queen Victoria Market (Original Location - The Van): Queen Street, Melbourne.

Hours of participation: Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 7am to 3pm, Wednesday 9/9 Night Market, Saturday & Sunday, 7am to 4pm.

American Doughnut Kitchen, is a 75-year Melbourne staple, is famous for its hot jam-filled doughnuts served from a vintage mobile van. They plan to integrate specialty themed doughnuts, snackpacks, and boxed offerings with 49ers and football themes.

Easey's

Location: 48 Easey St, Collingwood.

Hours of participation: Monday - Thursday, 11am - 10pm (Train opens at 12pm), Friday - Sunday, 11am - 11pm (Train opens at 12 Friday / 11am Weekends).

Easey's, a staple Melbourne burger joint which combines street art, hip-hop, and the classic American comfort food of a smashburger, will be offering specialty 49ers themed menu items to celebrate the 49ers in Melbourne.

Nonna's House

Location: 796 Nicholson St, Fitzroy North.

Hours of participation: Wednesday - Sunday, 11:30am - 3pm.

Nonna's is an Italian sub shop featuring signature comfort foods. Ahead of game day, attendees can enjoy 49ers branded snack menu options in an immersive atmosphere enhanced by 49ers signature red lighting.

Grace's Elegant ESPRESSO

Location: Anchorage Marina carpark, 34 The Strand, Williamstown.

Hours of participation: Tuesday - Thursday, 5:30am - 12:00pm (closed Wednesday).

Grace's is a traditional Italian-style mobile espresso bar known as a local staple and famous for operating out of a vintage ice cream truck. Grace's plans to integrate 49ers branding throughout the truck with employees suited up in 49ers gear, player-branded coffee, and 49ers-themed exterior decor.

Bunnings: Sausage Sizzle

Location: 501 Williamstown Road, Port Melbourne.

Hours of participation: Saturday, September 5th, 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Bunnings Sausage Sizzle is a local Australian tradition that features a weekend barbecue to raise funds for community groups and charities. This Sausage Sizzle will be benefiting Ripponlea Kindergarten and will include 49ers alumni appearances and photo opportunities with Sourdough Sam and the 49ers Gold Rush cheerleaders.

Transport Bar: Home of the Faithful

Location: Transport Hotel, Ground Level Federation Square, Melbourne.

Hours of participation: Monday - Sunday 11am - Late.