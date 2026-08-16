San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders Lead History-Making Melbourne Moment

In celebration of Australia's first-ever NFL Regular Season Game, Visit Victoria will collaborate with the San Francisco 49ers and Fed Square to unite cheerleaders, dancers, families and first-timers from across Victoria, to learn a cheer routine from the legendary Gold Rush Cheerleaders. This will be one of their first appearances in Melbourne before the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams at the MCG on Friday 11 September.

This historic game marks the start of a blockbuster sporting season in Melbourne, where locals and visitors alike will experience an unmatched run of events spanning the NFL, AFL Grand Final, the Melbourne Cup Carnival, the Australian Open Golf, the Boxing Day Test, Australian Open tennis, the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the 150th Anniversary Test.

The 49ers Gold Rush are the official cheer squad of the San Francisco 49ers. Renowned for their athleticism, precision and high-energy performances, the 49ers Gold Rush have been inspiring fans for more than four decades, performing on game days at the 49ers' home stadium in California, and earning a reputation as worldclass dancers and entertainers.

The 49ers Gold Rush will teach participants their signature cheer moves before everyone performs together in an attempt to make history for the largest cheerleading dance – a record set in Japan in 2015, featuring 1,371 people.

A free event for the community, people of all ages and abilities are welcome to get into the 49ers spirit and be part of an unforgettable Melbourne moment. With the event taking place on Father's Day, dads, kids and families are especially encouraged to join the celebration, share the experience and create lasting memories together.

Participation is free; however, pre-registration is essential and can be completed via fedsquare.com.

The city will come alive for NFL game week with events, activations and entertainment, as Melbourne proudly plays host to Australia's first NFL Regular Season game.

With fans from more than 35 countries already holding tickets and almost half the crowd expected to travel from interstate or overseas, the game is shaping up as a major visitor drawcard for Victoria.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Major Events Anthony Carbines

"This is major events leadership – bringing world-class entertainment while creating hundreds of Victorian jobs and driving visitor spending across our economy. The NFL cements Victoria's major events capital status – fans from 35 countries will pack our venues and drive real economic benefit for Victorian workers and businesses."

Quote attributable to Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements

"This historic NFL game will kick off an extraordinary season of events as Melbourne demonstrates once again why it is sport's home ground. This celebratory moment is just a taste of what's to come, with game week set to energise the city and give visitors from across Australia and around the world even more reasons to experience Victoria."

Quote attributable to San Francisco 49ers Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Rogers

"We plan to showcase our 49ers brand at a variety of events and experiences throughout game week, but it is also important to us to highlight Melbourne and its community. This city is a sports-avid destination with a history of hosting some of the globe's biggest sporting moments, and this record-breaking attempt will shine a spotlight on the energy, pride, and passion for sport that Melbourne is known for around the world."

Quote attributable to Fed Square Director & CEO Katrina Sedgwick

"This is more than a world record attempt – it's a chance for our community to come together and share in the excitement of the NFL touching down in Australia. Whether you're a dancer, an NFL fan, or simply looking for a fun Father's Day experience, everyone has a place on the dance floor alongside the 49ers Gold Rush. We're proud for Fed Square to host what promises to be an unforgettable Melbourne moment and encourage everyone to get involved, learn the routine and help make history."

The Melbourne Cheer Challenge

Fed Square, Melbourne

Sunday 6 September, arrival and registration from 11:30am