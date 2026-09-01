A Foodie's Guide to 49ers Week in Melbourne

Come hungry, Faithful.

The 49ers are taking over Melbourne ahead of their historic matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and the festivities extend far beyond the football field.

As part of the "Melbourne Foodie Passport," six local spots across the city are putting their own spin on 49ers game week. Think 49ers-themed doughnuts, player-inspired coffee, specialty burgers, an Aussie Sausage Sizzle, and even a full-fledged Home of the Faithful. Fans can also keep an eye out for special appearances from 49ers alumni, Sourdough Sam, and the Gold Rush cheerleaders throughout the week.

Whether you're traveling Down Under for the game or already call Melbourne home, consider this your guide to eating your way through 49ers week.

American Doughnut Kitchen

Where: Queen Victoria Market, Queen Street, Melbourne

When: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesday, September 9 Night Market; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

First stop: doughnuts.

A Melbourne staple for 75 years, American Doughnut Kitchen is famous for serving hot, jam-filled doughnuts straight from its vintage mobile van at Queen Victoria Market.

During 49ers week, fans can look out for specialty themed doughnuts, snack packs, and boxed offerings featuring 49ers and football-inspired touches.

Easey's

Where: 48 Easey Street, Collingwood

When: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Smashburgers inside a train on a rooftop? Welcome to Melbourne.

Known for combining street art, hip-hop, and classic American comfort food, Easey's will add a little red and gold to the mix with specialty 49ers-themed menu items throughout game week.

Nonna's House

Where: 796 Nicholson Street, Fitzroy North

When: Wednesday-Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Next up, Italian subs with a 49ers twist.

Nonna's House, a Fitzroy North sub shop, will serve 49ers-branded snack menu options ahead of gameday. The restaurant will also lean into the theme with signature red lighting to set the scene for visiting Faithful.

Grace's Elegant ESPRESSO

Where: Anchorage Marina carpark, 34 The Strand, Williamstown

When: Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Your morning coffee is getting a game-week upgrade.

Grace's Elegant ESPRESSO, a traditional Italian-style mobile espresso bar operating out of a vintage ice cream truck, is joining the festivities with player-inspired coffee, 49ers décor, and staff suited up in team gear.

Bunnings Sausage Sizzle

Where: 501 Williamstown Road, Port Melbourne

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

You can't head to Australia without getting in on a local tradition.

The Bunnings Sausage Sizzle brings communities together over a weekend barbecue while raising money for local organizations and charities. This edition will benefit Ripponlea Kindergarten and add some 49ers flair with alumni appearances and photo opportunities with Sourdough Sam and the Gold Rush cheerleaders.

Transport Bar: Home of the Faithful

Where: Transport Hotel, Ground Level, Federation Square, Melbourne

When: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-late

And if you're wondering where to find the Faithful throughout the week, start here.

Transport Bar in Federation Square will become the Home of the Faithful presented by San Francisco Travel, serving as the 49ers fan headquarters in Melbourne.

Fans can stop by throughout the week for 49ers photo opportunities, merchandise giveaways, special guest appearances, and food and beverage specials. The family-friendly experience is open to the public daily, making it an easy stop between exploring the rest of the city.

From morning coffee to late-night stops, the Melbourne Foodie Passport gives the Faithful plenty of ways to experience the city while bringing a little red and gold along for the ride.