49ers Announce Fan Events Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 02, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Today, the San Francisco 49ers announced a series of events for Faithful fans across the Bay Area and internationally ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers, in conjunction with presenting sponsors, will host watch parties on Sunday, February 11th in San Francisco, Monterrey, MX and Leeds, UK in order to give fans an opportunity to come together and witness the 49ers play in their eighth Super Bowl appearance.

Local fans in San Francisco will be invited to a watch party hosted by presenting sponsors Ticketmaster and Bud Light at Thrive City in the Mission Bay neighborhood. Fans in Mexico will have the opportunity to attend a watch party in Monterrey, thanks to presenting sponsor Foliatti Casino. UK fans will be able to attend a watch party in Leeds, in partnership with presenting sponsor Avery Dennison.

Attendees will be able to enjoy an authentic Levi's® Stadium experience including interactive activities, fan chants, scoring songs and giveaways. Attendees will be treated to a special game day menu while watching the game broadcast on all venue TVs, which will provide an immersive game-watching experience. For San Francisco attendees, they will also have access to Thrive City's massive outdoor, LED video board.

  • San Francisco: Watch party presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light
    • Sunday, February 11
    • 2-8pm PST
    • Thrive City, 1725 3rd St., San Francisco, CA, 94158
    • Tickets will be available on Thursday, Feb 8
  • Monterrey, MX: Watch party presented by Foliatti Casino
    • Sunday, February 11
    • 4-10pm CST
    • Foliatti Casino Mitras, Av Fidel Velázquez, Mitras Nte., C.P: 64320, Monterrey, N.L.
    • Click here for tickets
  • Leeds, UK: Watch party presented by Avery Dennison
    • Sunday, February 11
    • 9pm-4am BST
    • The Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road, Lowfields Rd, Beeston, Leeds LS11 0ES, United Kingdo
    • Click here for tickets

"We are so excited to host these events for our fans, whether they live here in the Bay Area, in Mexico or in the UK." said Nick Clarke, 49ers Senior Manager of Fan Engagement. "We would not be able to get to this game without their dedication and love for this team, and we are so happy to be able to provide them a space to come together and watch our eighth Super Bowl appearance as part of the global Faithful community."

Tickets for the Monterrey and Leeds events are available now, and will be available for the San Francisco event starting on Thursday, February 8. Tickets are required for entry, but access to the parties will be first-come first-serve. All ages are welcome.

