Aussie Fans Share Their Must-Visit Spots Before the 49ers Arrive in Melbourne

Before the 49ers make history in Melbourne this September, we decided to go straight to the experts for a local's guide.

As San Francisco prepares to open the 2026 season against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia, thousands of members of the Faithful are expected to make the trip.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Levi's® Stadium, I caught up with Australian fans and asked one question: What should members of the Faithful see while they're Down Under?

From coffee recommendations to hidden laneways, scenic river walks, and iconic attractions, here's what the locals had to say.

Experience Melbourne's Sports Culture

One recommendation came up almost immediately, soak in Melbourne's reputation as Australia's sporting capital.

"Melbourne's a good sporting capital," one fan said. "They love it."

Hosting the NFL's historic first regular season game in Australia only adds to that legacy. From the atmosphere surrounding the Melbourne Cricket Ground to the city's deep passion for sports, fans can expect an unforgettable gameday experience.

Grab a Cup of Coffee

If there's one thing multiple Australians were passionate about, it was coffee.

"You need to go drink some good coffee in Australia," one Sydney native joked. "Not like America."

Melbourne is widely known for its coffee culture, with neighborhood cafes and coffee shops lining nearly every block. Whether you're grabbing a cup before exploring the city or fueling up before gameday, it's a local experience worth adding to the itinerary.

Walk Along the Yarra River

The hot spot for great food and nightlife.

Several locals recommended spending an evening along the Yarra River, where restaurants, bars, and scenic walking paths make it one of Melbourne's most popular gathering spots.

"The nightlife and restaurants along the Yarra River are great for some good food," Melbourne native Britney said.

Visit the Melbourne Zoo

If you're taking the flight down under with family, the Melbourne Zoo was given a glowing recommendation.

"If they're traveling with kids, they need to do the Melbourne Zoo," Britney said. "It's one of the best zoos around."

While there, fans can expect to see iconic Australian wildlife including kangaroos, koalas, and wallabies. The Melbourne local also highlighted one unexpected favorite.

"The meerkat exhibit is awesome."

Explore Chapel Street

When asked where visitors should spend an afternoon, another local had an immediate answer.

"Chapel Street. That's where it's at."

Known for its shopping, restaurants, cafes, and nightlife, Chapel Street is another one of Melbourne's most popular destinations for both locals and visitors.

Venture Beyond Melbourne

While the NFL action takes place in Melbourne, several Australians encouraged fans to extend their stay and explore more of their country.

"Sydney's beautiful," one fan said. "Spend a week in Sydney, spend a week in Melbourne. You'll have a great time no matter what you do."

If your itinerary allows, consider checking out Sydney's world-famous Opera House and Harbour Bridge, relaxing at Bondi Beach, or heading north toward the Gold Coast.

Bonus Local Tips

After the video was posted, another Australian fan left a comment with even more recommendations for the Faithful heading Down Under:

Wander Melbourne's famous backstreets instead of sticking to the main streets. Hidden cafes, restaurants, bars, and hole-in-the-wall boutique shops are tucked throughout.

Take advantage of the free City Loop Tram while exploring downtown Melbourne.

Visit Luna Park, one of Australia's most iconic amusement parks.

Make the trip to Phillip Island to catch some penguins.

Explore neighborhoods Fitzroy and Brunswick known for their arts scene and "hipster" culture.

Thanks to the Australians who made the trip to Levi's® Stadium this summer, the Faithful now have a local approved guide before heading Down Under.