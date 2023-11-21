49ers Announce Details for Monterrey Watch Party in Mexico 

Nov 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced plans to host their second official watch party in Monterrey Mexico. Located at Foliatti Casinos Guadelupe, the free event presented by Foliatti will give the Mexico Faithful ages 18 and above, the opportunity to watch the 49ers face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 3rd. The event will begin at 2:30p.m CST, before the game kicks off at 3:25p.m CST. To attend, fans must pre-register for tickets online HERE. Pre-registration is free and required for entry, but access to the party is first-come first-serve.

Appearances will be made by a 49ers alumni player and members of the 49ers Gold Rush Cheer Squad. Fans will be treated to the Levi's® Stadium gameday experience, where at the end of each quarter, they'll have the opportunity to win raffles featuring 49ers prizes and memorabilia. Additionally, one lucky fan will have the chance to win a trip to Levi's® Stadium for a game. Attendees will be able to order food and beverages from a special gameday menu while watching the 49ers on all venue TVs, providing an immersive game-watching experience.

"We are extremely proud to be part of this great event for both the San Francisco 49ers and Foliatti Casino," said Pamela Loman Huerta, Director of Operations at Foliatti. "This collaboration represents the fusion of two exciting worlds: the vibrant energy of San Francisco and the unparalleled luck of Foliatti Casino. We are pleased to host this exciting party at Foliatti Casino Guadalupe in celebration of an historic partnership."

"After the success of last year's first-ever Monterrey watch party, I am thrilled to see the passion and energy of our incredible fan base in Mexico come together again," said Nick Clarke, Senior Manager of Fan Engagement. "This watch party is not just about football; it's a celebration of the unifying power of sports, bringing fans together across borders. Our 49ers Faithful know no bounds, and I am truly excited to witness the camaraderie and enthusiasm that will make this event in Monterrey an unforgettable experience for all. We're grateful to Foliatti Casinos for hosting such a great event."

This event will be the teams fourth watch party in Mexico. During the 2022 season, the  Faithful packed PG BBQ in Mexico City for three sperate sold-out watch parties. Then, for the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team held the first-ever Monterrey watch party at the Alboa Entertainment Hall.

To pre-register, please visit  https://49ers.formstack.com/forms/monterreywatchparty

Additional details can be found at 49ers.com/fans/watchparties.

