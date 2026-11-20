Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 20:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Keeping Up With the 49ers: Week 11 in Mexico City 🇲🇽
As San Francisco prepares for the matchup against the Vikings, get practice notes from Colorado Springs and see highlights from Mexico City ahead of Week 11.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 11
After moving to 8-1, see where the 49ers land in power rankings heading into Week 11 as the team prepares for their matchup in Mexico City.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
View photos as the 49ers take over the ring with a Gold Rush performance, alumni walkout, and a special lucha libre main event featuring Máscara Dorada (49ers) vs. Soberano (Vikings).
Check out the best moments from practice in Colorado Springs as the 49ers prepare for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.
The San Francisco 49ers partner with Mitote Café, a contemporary Mexican coffee shop in Mexico City, as part of the 49ers Foodie Passport, bringing together Mexico's coffee culture and the passion of the Faithful.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Sunday, November 22nd.