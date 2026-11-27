Good morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 27:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Every Cleat Tells a Story: The Meaning Behind the 49ers My Cause My Cleats
49ers players and coaches reveal the personal causes, family tributes, and nonprofits spotlighted on their Week 12 custom cleats.
49ers Activate CB Nate Hobbs, Place OL Colton McKivitz on the Injured Reserve List
49ers activate CB Nate Hobbs from the injured reserve list and signed WR Brandin Cooks to the practice squad.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Seahawks vs. 49ers | Week 12
Tune in for all the action in Week 12 for the matchup against divisional rivals, Seattle Seahawks.
Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week Following Mexico City Win
After completing 16-of-18 passes against Minnesota's blitz for 195 yards and two TDs, Brock Purdy earns his second weekly honor of 2026.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
Defensive Lineman Osa Odighizuwa recently hosted a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in San Jose, partnering with the African American Community Service Agency.
At the 49ers annual Feast with the Niners, players welcomed families for a night of Team Store shopping, games, and a warm Thanksgiving meal together.
View details of the San Francisco 49ers one-of-a-kind My Cause My Cleats presented by Shoe Palace and see them in action against the Seattle Seahaws in Week 12.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday, November 29th.