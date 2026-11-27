Every Cleat Tells a Story: The Meaning Behind the 49ers My Cause My Cleats

49ers players and coaches reveal the personal causes, family tributes, and nonprofits spotlighted on their Week 12 custom cleats.

49ers Activate CB Nate Hobbs, Place OL Colton McKivitz on the Injured Reserve List

49ers activate CB Nate Hobbs from the injured reserve list and signed WR Brandin Cooks to the practice squad.

Ways to Watch and Listen: Seahawks vs. 49ers | Week 12

Tune in for all the action in Week 12 for the matchup against divisional rivals, Seattle Seahawks.

Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week Following Mexico City Win