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After Further Review: Shanahan Provides McCaffrey Injury Update, Breaks Down Week 7 Game

Oct 26, 2026 at 05:59 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers enter their Week 8 Bye with a 6-1 record following a 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan joined a call with reporters to provide injury updates, review key moments from the matchup, and discuss the team's focus heading into the Bye Week.

Injury Updates

Shanahan confirmed that RB Christian McCaffrey sustained a mild hamstring strain during Sunday's game against Atlanta. The injury was initially believed to involve his thigh, but further evaluation revealed a hamstring strain.

When asked about McCaffrey's availability following the Bye Week, Shanahan expressed optimism about his recovery.

"We're pretty optimistic about it. So is he," Shanahan said.

The Bye Week also provides recovery time for several players working their way back from injuries. Shanahan noted that DL Nick Bosa, WR Mike Evans, LB Luke Gifford, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., S Marques Sigle, LB Garret Wallow, WR Demarcus Robinson, and DL C.J. West all have a chance to return following the break, although none are guaranteed.

"Big week of rehab for all of them, and we'll see where they're at next week at the beginning of the week," Shanahan said.

Shanahan also provided updates on several other players:

  • CB Upton Stout (shoulder): Shanahan anticipates Stout returning to full participation following the Bye after dealing with a shoulder injury over the last several weeks.
  • WR De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle): Remains on track for a potential December return.
  • DL Sam Okuayinonu (foot): Continues working toward a potential January return, with no reported setbacks.

McCaffrey and Black Highlight Rushing Attack

McCaffrey and RB Kaelon Black each found the end zone against Atlanta, with Black recording his first career NFL touchdown.

After reviewing the film, Shanahan broke down McCaffrey's big leap over the goal line, and explained that the decision was instinctive rather than a designed call.

"It's not planned. We don't call the jump or anything like that," Shanahan said. "It's a tool that you hope guys have in them and you hope they use it at the right time."

Shanahan also praised the blocking on Black's touchdown run, highlighting WR Jordan Watkins' effort to ward off the final defender and create a path to the end zone.

"Jordan Watkins did a great job getting the corner, the only guy available, which allowed K.B. (Kaelon Black) to get the big run and score on it," Shanahan said.

Shanahan Reviews Turnovers in Atlanta

With the 49ers committing four turnovers against the Falcons, Shanahan noted the challenges of protecting the football and stressed the importance of now limiting those mistakes moving forward.

"Anytime you have four turnovers to zero, it's really hard to win in this league," Shanahan said. "I still think we could have overcame it, especially at the end with our defense getting those two stops."

Shanahan also addressed the decision to go for it on fourth-and-10 following Watkins' overturned touchdown, rather than attempt a 41-yard field goal.

"I didn't think a field goal was going to change much," Shanahan said. "I also thought we could get that first down. So no, the kicking situation didn't have anything to do with it. I thought we needed to go for it. I thought we needed two touchdowns."

Kirk Takes Positive Step in Return

WR Christian Kirk made his season debut in Atlanta, and Shanahan was encouraged by the veteran's performance after reviewing the film.

Although Kirk did not record a catch, Shanahan highlighted his route running, ability to create separation, and contributions in the run game.

"I thought Christian did a real good job. I thought it was a good first game back for him," Shanahan said. "I thought he did a good job in separating and running his routes right. I thought he played really well in the run game too."

Shanahan described the outing as a positive step for Kirk as he continues working his way back into the offense.

49ers Ahead of the Trade Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, Shanahan talked about how the 49ers are open to looking at opportunities that strengthen their roster during the Bye week.

He noted that president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and the personnel department remain in regular discussions about potential moves.

"If there's stuff that makes sense that can improve our team in any spot, we'd love for that to happen," Shanahan said.

Shanahan highlighted two positions that have been impacted by injuries this season, wide receiver and defensive line. While several players at both positions could return following the bye, the team remains open to moves that could provide additional depth.

"The obvious injury spots to us have been receiver and D-Line," Shanahan said. "We are getting a number of those guys back at both positions, but that also doesn't exclude us from looking into something that would make sense to help us."

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Falcons: Week 7

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
2 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
5 / 54

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
7 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
8 / 54

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 54

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
14 / 54

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
15 / 54

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
16 / 54

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 54

OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
19 / 54

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown
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LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
22 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
23 / 54

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
24 / 54

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
25 / 54

CB Jack Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green, LB Dre Greenlaw
26 / 54

CB Renardo Green, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
27 / 54

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
30 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
31 / 54

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
32 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
33 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
34 / 54

DL Sebastian Valdez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
35 / 54

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
37 / 54

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
38 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
39 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
41 / 54

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
42 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
44 / 54

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
45 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
46 / 54

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
47 / 54

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
48 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
49 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
50 / 54

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
51 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
52 / 54

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
53 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
54 / 54

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
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