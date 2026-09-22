Shanahan on 49ers Win Over Dolphins; Provides New Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers secured a 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, moving to 2-0 on the season. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan joined a call with reporters to share injury updates and reflections following the home opener at Levi's® Stadium.

Injury Updates

The 49ers came out of Sunday's matchup with several injuries to monitor heading into Week 3:

WR Mike Evans (hip): The 49ers will manage his workload throughout the week.

DL Romello Height (hand): Sustained a broken hand and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

DL James Thompson Jr. (ankle): Sustained a high ankle sprain.

WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle): Sustained a high ankle sprain and is a potential Injured Reserve candidate.

"High ankle (sprains) in general are anywhere from three weeks at the best, which is very rare, to six weeks," Shanahan said. "We'll see how it goes, but most likely will be an IR candidate here."

With Robinson potentially sidelined, Shanahan said wide receivers Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and KhaDarel Hodge could take on larger roles in the offense.

"Pretty much all our guys who are up, we always mix them in on offense, but as you lose starters, those guys have to be able to do more and more," Shanahan said.

The 49ers will also wait at least another week before potentially getting reinforcements back. DL Mykel Williams will continue working on the side this week with the hope of returning to practice next week, while WR Christian Kirk is not yet ready to return.

Purdy's Near-Flawless Performance

QB Brock Purdy put together a standout performance in the 49ers home opener, completing 20-of-22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

After reviewing the film, Shanahan had high praise for his quarterback's performance.

"It was real good. He was almost flawless," Shanahan said. "His last play was probably his only miss on the intentional grounding. Besides that, he was pretty perfect. He had an unbelievable game."

Shanahan also discussed Purdy's new connection with Evans, who has been a key target for Purdy over the last two weeks.

"Mike's gotten a lot of work here in the last couple weeks," Shanahan said. "I also think they're two really good players, so usually when you have two really good players who are both instinctive guys, they gel together pretty fast."

Young Defenders Continue to Develop

Shanahan was encouraged by the performance of the defensive front after cashing in 4.0 sacks on Sunday. Shanahan particularly noted the development of DL Gracen Halton and Height.

"I think they both did some good things in Week 1, and I think they both took a step forward in Week 2," Shanahan said. "I thought Gracen flashed a lot. I thought Romello had a much better game too, really running his ass off all over the field. I thought both of them took a step in the right direction."

Shanahan also touched on the secondary group. Safeties Marques Sigle and Ji'Ayir Brown handled a bulk of the workload through the first two games, leading the team in tackles. S Malik Mustapha has also begun working back into the rotation after missing training camp.

"We've got three guys right there who could all start for us, so it's a good problem to have," Shanahan said.

Kittle Makes Plays in Space

TE George Kittle led the 49ers receiving group with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against Miami, including a 40-yard reception that showcased his physicality and explosiveness after the catch.

"It's easier to see his explosiveness when he gets in space like that," Shanahan said. "We got him down the middle on a double corner blitz, so they don't have enough guys to guard everyone when that happens. So, you get him in space and his explosiveness will jump off the screen."

Turning the Page to Arizona

The 49ers will remain at Levi's® Stadium in Week 3 for the second matchup of their three-game homestand, welcoming the Arizona Cardinals. Shanahan had yet to dive into Arizona's film when he spoke with reporters Monday, but noted his familiarity with Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur and defensive group.