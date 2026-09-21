100 Touchdowns: McCaffrey Marks Next Milestone

More impressively, he achieved the feat in a variety of ways. Of his 100 touchdowns, 64 came on the ground, while the remaining 36 came through the air. And exactly half came with the 49ers.

And technically, McCaffrey has found the end zone more times than that.

In 2022, McCaffrey threw a 34-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams, one of two passing touchdowns in his career. While those plays certainly count toward McCaffrey's impact as a passer, NFL statistics credit the touchdowns to the players who caught the passes.

"He's a Hall of Famer in what he's done in his career. A playmaker that can do anything," QB Brock Purdy said in THE press conference after the game. "I grew up watching him in high school when he was at Stanford and the Panthers. And now to be a teammate with him when he scored his 100th touchdown, it's insane."

McCaffrey is in his 10th NFL season and his fifth with the 49ers after San Francisco acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

After missing nearly the entire 2024 season due to injuries, McCaffrey returned in 2025 and put together a career season, leading the NFL with a career-high 413 scrimmage touches while totaling 2,126 yards and 17 touchdowns. His performance earned him the 2025 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Now, in his 10th NFL season, McCaffrey continues to add to his résumé.