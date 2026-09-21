100 Touchdowns: McCaffrey Marks Next Milestone

From the ground. Through the air. In Carolina. In San Francisco.
RB Christian McCaffrey has found the end zone in just about every way imaginable throughout his NFL career.
On Sunday, he added two more rushing touchdowns to the list, reaching a milestone few players ever have.
In the home opener against the Miami Dolphins, McCaffrey scored the team's first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. Then, in the third quarter, McCaffrey plunged into the end zone from one yard out.
That second touchdown extended the 49ers already sizable lead, but more importantly, it marked another milestone in McCaffrey's decorated career.
100 career touchdowns.
With the score, McCaffrey became just the 29th player in NFL history to reach 100 touchdowns.
More impressively, he achieved the feat in a variety of ways. Of his 100 touchdowns, 64 came on the ground, while the remaining 36 came through the air. And exactly half came with the 49ers.
And technically, McCaffrey has found the end zone more times than that.
In 2022, McCaffrey threw a 34-yard touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams, one of two passing touchdowns in his career. While those plays certainly count toward McCaffrey's impact as a passer, NFL statistics credit the touchdowns to the players who caught the passes.
"He's a Hall of Famer in what he's done in his career. A playmaker that can do anything," QB Brock Purdy said in THE press conference after the game. "I grew up watching him in high school when he was at Stanford and the Panthers. And now to be a teammate with him when he scored his 100th touchdown, it's insane."
McCaffrey is in his 10th NFL season and his fifth with the 49ers after San Francisco acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers in 2022.
After missing nearly the entire 2024 season due to injuries, McCaffrey returned in 2025 and put together a career season, leading the NFL with a career-high 413 scrimmage touches while totaling 2,126 yards and 17 touchdowns. His performance earned him the 2025 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Now, in his 10th NFL season, McCaffrey continues to add to his résumé.
"Nobody works harder at their craft and is as dedicated to the game as Christian," LB Fred Warner said. "Everything he does he's earned it. I know he's only going to keep getting better, surprisingly."
Like Purdy, Warner refers to McCaffrey as a future Hall of Famer. And with his latest milestone, McCaffrey has added his name to a list that includes some of the greatest players in NFL history.
Of the 29 players to reach 100 career touchdowns, 21 are Pro Football Hall of Famers, including legends such as Jerry Rice, Marshall Faulk, and Randy Moss.
For McCaffrey, being mentioned alongside players of that caliber is an honor he doesn't take lightly.
"I don't take it for granted," McCaffrey said. "Definitely a big honor that I am happy to have."
But even with a milestone that places him among some of the most accomplished players in NFL history, McCaffrey says he remains focused on what matters most to him.
"It's always about the team and showing up and doing your job," McCaffrey said.
One hundred touchdowns is a milestone few players ever reach. But for McCaffrey, it is simply another number in a career defined by production, perseverance, and commitment to his team.