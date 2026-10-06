Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates Following Week 4 Win Over Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers secured a win over the Denver Broncos, moving to 4-0 on the season. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan joined a call with reporters to share injury updates and reflections following the team's third-straight win at Levi's® Stadium.

Injury Updates

The 49ers came out of Sunday's matchup with several injuries to monitor heading into Week 5:

FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee): Sustained a knee hyperextension with a bone bruise and will miss a few weeks.

S Marques Sigle (ankle): Sustained a high ankle sprain and will miss time.

DB Upton Stout (shoulder): Sustained a shoulder AC sprain and is day-to-day.

Shanahan said the team will manage Stout throughout the week to determine his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. If Stout is unable to play, CB Ephesians Prysock could be a candidate to be activated, while CB Nate Hobbs could also be an option as he continues his rehab.

The 49ers are also continuing to monitor several players working their way back from injury. Shanahan said DL Nick Bosa and DL James Thompson Jr. are not expected to return this week.

DL Mykel Williams, however, could provide reinforcements along the defensive front. Williams participated in some team drills last week and could be activated at the end of the week if he continues to progress in practice.

Next Man Up at Fullback

With Juszczyk expected to miss a few weeks, the 49ers will turn to their tight end room to help fill his role.

Shanahan pointed to TEs Luke Farrell, Brayden Willis, and George Kittle as interchangeable options, with Willis expected to see increased opportunities.

"They're all pretty interchangeable, but it'll definitely get Brayden some more ops," Shanahan said. "Brayden's been ready for this role."

49ers Stay the Course Against Denver

After reviewing the film from Sunday's win, Shanahan was happy with the team's commitment to the physical style of game the 49ers expected against Denver.

"I think the whole team just bought into the type of game that we thought it was going to be," Shanahan said. "We thought it was going to be a real physical game that we really wanted to control the ball and run the ball well on offense."

The defense and special teams limited big plays and kept the score low throughout the first half before the offense broke through with big plays in the fourth quarter.

WR Mike Evans also played through his rib injury and finished the game with five catches. Shanahan said he was "extremely impressed" with Evans' ability to make it through the entire game and noted there were no setbacks following the win.

"I've seen a lot of guys try to do that with a rib (injury) and very rarely do they last the whole game," Shanahan said. "He lasted the whole game and played very well."

Malik Mustapha's Big PBU on Sunday

S Malik Mustapha has continued to work his way into the defensive rotation. Mustapha's first practice of the year came in Australia, after missing most of training camp battling through an early set back. Over the last few weeks, he has seen his opportunities increase.

"Every time he's come in, I think he's played at a high level," Shanahan said.

Mustapha came up with a key pass breakup on third-and-five against Denver in the second quarter. Mustapha dove in front of TE Evan Engram and got his right hand on the ball to bat it down. Shanahan called it "one of the biggest plays in the game."

Defensive Line Steps Up

The 49ers defensive line has had some turnover, with just four players remaining from the group of 10. Despite the changes, Shanahan praised the group for limiting the run game and explosive plays.

"I was just really proud of how they've played these last two weeks," Shanahan said. "To have that many new guys, practice squad guys, all those guys getting out there and stepping it up and holding that team in the run game like they did, not giving up the explosives, chasing around a mobile quarterback. I've been real happy with them these two weeks."

Rookie DL Romello Height returned to action against Denver while playing with a club on his hand. Shanahan said he had a "good first game back" and said that he is expecting him to progress this week.

Adding to the front, DL Sebastian Valdez has also stepped into a larger role.

"He's been waiting for this opportunity for two years now," Shanahan said. "We were pretty confident that he would take advantage of it when he got it and he hasn't disappointed."

Turning the Page to Seattle