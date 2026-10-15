Morning Report: Roster Updates Ahead of Week 6 Against the Commanders 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 16:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Promote DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, Sign LB Eugene Asante, and Make Other Moves
The 49ers promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster and opened the practice window for WR Christian Kirk.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Commanders vs. 49ers | Week 6 'Monday Night Football'
Don't miss a moment of primetime action in Week 6 as the 49ers take on the Washington Commanders back at Levi's® Stadium.
Corliss Waitman Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
P Corliss Waitman's game-day impact in Week 5 has earned him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium this Monday, October 19th.