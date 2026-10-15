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Morning Report: Roster Updates Ahead of Week 6 Against the Commanders 🗞️

Published: Oct 15, 2026 at 01:48 PM Updated: Oct 16, 2026 at 07:28 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 16:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Roster Moves (1)

49ers Promote DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, Sign LB Eugene Asante, and Make Other Moves

The 49ers promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster and opened the practice window for WR Christian Kirk.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Ways to Watch and Listen: Commanders vs. 49ers | Week 6 'Monday Night Football'

Don't miss a moment of primetime action in Week 6 as the 49ers take on the Washington Commanders back at Levi's® Stadium.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Corliss Waitman Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

P Corliss Waitman's game-day impact in Week 5 has earned him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

The Faithful Take Over Seattle in Week 5 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

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Game Photos | 49ers vs. Seahawks: Week 5

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

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P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

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TE Jack Stoll
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TE Jack Stoll

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DL Gracen Halton, DL Sebastian Valdez, LB Jaden Dugger
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DL Gracen Halton, DL Sebastian Valdez, LB Jaden Dugger

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S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
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S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

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CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

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RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

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S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
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S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

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T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

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WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Jacob Cowing, RB Christian McCaffrey
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Jacob Cowing, RB Christian McCaffrey

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CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

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DL Khalid Kareem, DL Sebastian Valdez
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DL Khalid Kareem, DL Sebastian Valdez

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

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LB Dre Greenlaw, S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
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LB Dre Greenlaw, S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

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San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

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OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

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DL Sebastian Valdez
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DL Sebastian Valdez

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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WR Deebo Samuel Sr., OL Jarrett Patterson, RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr., OL Jarrett Patterson, RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni

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S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
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S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

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DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

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San Francisco 49ers Offense

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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner
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LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner

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LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

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DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

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RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

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DL Khalid Kareem, S Malik Mustapha, DL Keion White
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DL Khalid Kareem, S Malik Mustapha, DL Keion White

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S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

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DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

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TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

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DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Gracen Halton
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DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Gracen Halton

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CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

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CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

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Celebration Photos: 49ers vs. Seahawks | Week 5

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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T Trent Williams, WR Mike Evans
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T Trent Williams, WR Mike Evans

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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DB Deommodore Lenoir, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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S Malik Mustapha, DL Romello Height
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S Malik Mustapha, DL Romello Height

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CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

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T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium this Monday, October 19th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

VIEW GAMEDAY HUB →

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