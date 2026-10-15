76® and San Francisco 49ers Announce Partnership Focused on Enhancing the Gameday Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The San Francisco 49ers and 76® are bringing fans new gameday experiences at Levi's® Stadium and across the Bay Area, fueled by 76®'s signature Ball Structure and "GO GO GO" campaign, along with additional fan engagement initiatives.

As the presenting partner of the 49ers Amp Squad, 76® has installed its iconic rotating Ball Structure and an LED video display directly next to the Amp Squad DJ stage on the main concourse. Featuring dynamic content with scannable QR codes for a chance to win exclusive prizes, the installation gives fans a way to directly engage with 76® before, during, and after the game. Designed to bring movement and momentum to gameday, the landmark reflects the core spirit of 76®'s "GO GO GO" campaign, the belief that 76® isn't just a fuel stop, but the catalyst that drives life's everyday journeys and memorable moments.

"'GO GO GO' captures the momentum and energy that fuel fans and communities every day, and we wanted to bring that spirit to life where 49ers fans come together," said Shannon Vogt, Sr. Manager, Fuels Brand Marketing, Phillips 66®. "This installation creates a unique way for fans to engage with the 76® brand while adding another memorable touchpoint to the game-day experience at Levi's® Stadium."

76®, a Phillips 66® fuels brand, became the Exclusive Gas and Convenience Retail Store Partner of the San Francisco 49ers through a relationship that began in 2025. As part of the partnership, 76® powers standout gameday moments across Levi's® Stadium, from Pregame Warmups and Opening Drive to the high-octane 49ers Amp Squad. During these moments, the iconic 76® Ball spins and 76®-branded signage lights up the stadium, creating a bold visual presence that carries the brand's energy from kickoff to the final whistle.

"This installation is one expression of what makes our partnership with the 49ers so meaningful," said Michael Brass, Director, Brand Sponsorships, Phillips 66®. "Together, we are bringing the energy, heritage and spirit of the 76® brand to life at Levi's® Stadium, while creating experiences that connect with fans and celebrate the communities we serve across the Bay Area."

"Since welcoming 76® to the 49ers family, our goal has been to create unique fan experiences that elevate the entire stadium atmosphere," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers EVP of Corporate Partnerships. "76® is now fueling our building's energy through the 49ers Amp Squad and firing up the Faithful, making Levi's® Stadium a fortress and the ultimate home-field advantage in the NFL."

To further build on the partnership, 76® is giving Bay Area drivers a chance to win big at the pump. Through the 76® San Francisco 49ers VIP Gameday Experience promotion, eligible fans who fuel up at participating local 76® stations during the NFL season can enter to win exclusive rewards, including VIP stadium access, field passes and official team merchandise.

Fans can visit https://www.76.com/49ers/ for more information on the 76® San Francisco 49ers VIP Gameday Experience promotion, including eligibility and official rules.