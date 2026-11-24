Following their road win over the Cowboys, the 49ers headed straight to Colorado Springs to prepare for Week 11 in Mexico City. Training at high altitude helped the team prepare for similar conditions in Mexico, and Tuesday, Nov. 17, remained their scheduled day off, as it would during a typical week in Santa Clara.

Some players made the most of the time away, heading out to explore Colorado Springs.

The defensive linemen traded their pads for waders and went fly-fishing. DeForest Buckner, Keion White, Osa Odighizuwa, McKinnley Jackson, James Thompson Jr., and Sebastian Valdez made the trip. Buckner shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the group standing knee-deep in a river with fishing rods in hand. The outing proved fruitful for Buckner and Thompson Jr., who posed with a fish they caught together.

After fishing, the group stopped for a meal at Juanita's Burritos 719 in Pueblo. Owners Juan and Juanita Romero shared a photo with the players on the restaurant's Facebook page. In an interview with local TV station KRDO, Juanita Romero said the visit brought a wave of customers to the restaurant who wanted to see the players.

Another group went to see some of Colorado Springs' wildlife at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. QB Mac Jones, RB Isaac Guerendo, S Malik Mustapha, and LB Luke Gifford were all spotted there. In a video, Guerendo and Mustapha fed lettuce to the giraffes. Guerendo looks right at home, while Mustapha seems a little less certain.

Mustapha appeared more comfortable in the aviary, where he posed for a selfie holding a bird perched on a twig.

Jones also seemed to be enjoying himself. Outside the zoo, he broke into the popular sidestep shuffle as Guerendo laughed in the background.