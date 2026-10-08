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Morning Report: More Roster Moves as the 49ers Look Ahead to Week 5 🗞️

Oct 08, 2026 at 09:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 8:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WK4-OTF-TN

49ers Make Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers signed WR Xavier Smith to the practice squad ahead of Week 5.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Samuel Sr. Joins the Valkyries Historic Celebration

WR Deebo Samuel Jr. continues to embrace his return to the Bay Area as he supported the Golden State Valkyries in their historic playoff win.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates Following Week 4 Win Over Broncos

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan shared injury statuses to monitor as the team takes on the Seahawks in Week 5.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Throughout the Years: 49ers vs. Seahawks | Week 5

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the 49ers matchups against the Seahawks throughout the years.

QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
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S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Richard Sherman
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CB Richard Sherman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Sam Okuayinonu, DL Bryce Huff
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DT Sam Okuayinonu, DL Bryce Huff

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Line
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San Francisco 49ers Offensive Line

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
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WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
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OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
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QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
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San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OT Joe Staley
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OT Joe Staley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Frank Gore
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RB Frank Gore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OT Joe Staley
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OT Joe Staley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB NaVorro Bowman
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LB NaVorro Bowman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Vernon Davis
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TE Vernon Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Bryant Young
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DT Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Celebrating Roger Craig's Enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Broncos.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice
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Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

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Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice
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Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
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The Faithful Bring the Heat in Week 4 Against the Broncos

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

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Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful
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Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this Sunday, October 11th.

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