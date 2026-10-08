Morning Report: More Roster Moves as the 49ers Look Ahead to Week 5 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 8:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Make Practice Squad Moves
The San Francisco 49ers signed WR Xavier Smith to the practice squad ahead of Week 5.
Samuel Sr. Joins the Valkyries Historic Celebration
WR Deebo Samuel Jr. continues to embrace his return to the Bay Area as he supported the Golden State Valkyries in their historic playoff win.
Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates Following Week 4 Win Over Broncos
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan shared injury statuses to monitor as the team takes on the Seahawks in Week 5.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take a look back at some of the best photos from the 49ers matchups against the Seahawks throughout the years.
Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Broncos.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this Sunday, October 11th.