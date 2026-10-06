Siran Neal Saddles Up on Special Teams

Neal knew coming into the game that a play like that might be the difference.

"I knew at the beginning of the week this was going to be a tight game," Neal said. "So I knew going into the week that special teams had to be a force in this win and I told them before the game that we needed a forced fumble or something to turn the game over and that's what I did for my team."

Neal's play was also reflective of the consistency his teammates have come to expect from him.

"We knew it was going to have to be an offense, defense, special teams kind of game where we all had to collectively make plays," RB Christian McCaffrey said. "And [Neal] is someone who every week, if you watch special teams film, he shows up. He's full speed all the time."

Neal is a nine-year NFL veteran playing in his second season with the 49ers. A leader on the special teams unit, Neal has earned praise from teammates for the energy, preparation, and leadership he brings to a group that often operates away from the spotlight.

"Most of the time people double him because he is that good and he still shows up and makes plays all over," McCaffrey said. "Not only to strip it, but to make that open field tackle one-on-one with so much open space, I don't think people know how difficult that is. That's a testament to how much he cares about that job and how much he means to that unit."

For Neal, the respect he has earned comes from years of embracing a role that doesn't always get much credit.

"I've been doing this a long time and we really don't get the respect or attention that we want, which is okay because I like to sit behind the scenes and make the plays," Neal said. "But I know that special teams, we always set the feel. We set the tone of every game."

He may prefer to operate behind the scenes, but on Sunday, Neal made sure everyone noticed. His forced fumble and recovery gave the offense a short field and helped spark the 49ers when they needed it most.

For Neal, it was another example of doing the job he has built his career around: making plays wherever his team needs him.