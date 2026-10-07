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Morning Report: Siran Neal Recaps Pivotal Play, 49ers Top Power Rankings After Week 4 🗞️

Oct 07, 2026 at 07:08 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 7:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

power rankings (4)

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 5

Following a 24-14 win over the Broncos to reach 4-0, see where the 49ers rank heading into Week 5.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Sign DL Fehoko Jr. to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers signed DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the team's practice squad ahead of Week 5.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Siran Neal Saddles Up on Special Teams

DB Siran Neal forced and recovered a pivotal third-quarter fumble to shift momentum and spark the 49ers' Week 4 victory over the Denver Broncos.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Celebrating Roger Craig's Enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Broncos.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice
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Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice
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Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Roger Craig
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Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Celebration Photos: Broncos vs. 49ers | Week 4

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle
5 / 22

S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 22

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
9 / 22

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams
10 / 22

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
12 / 22

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
13 / 22

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
15 / 22

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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LB Dre Greenlaw, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
19 / 22

DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 22

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green
22 / 22

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Game Photos | Broncos vs. 49ers: Week 4

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
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QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
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WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
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DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
5 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
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T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 55

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
11 / 55

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
13 / 55

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
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CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
16 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
18 / 55

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams
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RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Keion White, LB Fred Warner
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DL Keion White, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
28 / 55

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
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OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
35 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
36 / 55

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
37 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, OL Dominick Puni
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T Trent Williams, OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
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T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
44 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49er Special Teams
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San Francisco 49er Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
51 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
52 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
53 / 55

OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
54 / 55

LB Luke Gifford

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
55 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Jose Romero/49ers
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🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this Sunday, October 11th.

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