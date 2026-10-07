Morning Report: Siran Neal Recaps Pivotal Play, 49ers Top Power Rankings After Week 4 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 7:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 5
Following a 24-14 win over the Broncos to reach 4-0, see where the 49ers rank heading into Week 5.
49ers Sign DL Fehoko Jr. to Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers signed DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the team's practice squad ahead of Week 5.
Siran Neal Saddles Up on Special Teams
DB Siran Neal forced and recovered a pivotal third-quarter fumble to shift momentum and spark the 49ers' Week 4 victory over the Denver Broncos.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Broncos.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this Sunday, October 11th.