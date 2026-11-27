Few matchups in the NFC West have produced as many memorable moments as the rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday, the two teams will add another chapter when they meet for the second time this season, following San Francisco's 32-29 victory on Oct. 11.

The Seahawks moved from the AFC to the NFC in 2002, rejoining the NFC West for the first time since their inaugural 1976 season. The rivalry took off from there.

Since then, the teams have shared plenty of memorable moments, including several with major postseason stakes. The road to the Super Bowl has run through both clubs more than once, from the 2013 NFC Championship Game to Seattle's two wins over the 49ers last January on the way to a Super Bowl title at Levi's® Stadium.

2002: A Rivalry Takes Off

In 2002, the first season of the realigned NFC West, the 49ers swept the Seahawks. The first meeting came on Oct. 14 on "Monday Night Football" during Seattle's inaugural season in its new stadium. San Francisco held an early 10-0 lead, but Seattle came back to lead 21-20 in the third quarter. QB Jeff Garcia then found WR Terrell Owens for a 37-yard touchdown with 7:46 left, and Garcia hit RB Garrison Hearst on the two-point conversion for a 28-21 win. After the score, Owens pulled a pen out of his sock to sign the football he had caught.

The 49ers completed the sweep on Dec. 1 in San Francisco and went on to win the NFC West that year at 10-6.

2013: The Peak of the Rivalry

The rivalry reached new heights in 2013, when the teams met three times. In the first meeting, the 49ers fell 29-3 to the Seahawks in Seattle. They bounced back in the rematch at Candlestick Park.

Trailing 17-16 late in the fourth quarter, RB Frank Gore broke free for a 51-yard run that set up an 11-play, 76-yard game-winning drive. K Phil Dawson's 22-yard field goal with 26 seconds left put the 49ers up 19-17, and CB Eric Wright intercepted a deep pass from QB Russell Wilson on Seattle's next play to seal the victory.

Seattle finished the regular season 13-3, one game ahead of San Francisco, and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 49ers, the No. 5 seed, went through a road gauntlet, beating the Green Bay Packers 23-20 in the Wild Card round and the Carolina Panthers 23-10 in the Divisional round.

The teams met a third time that season in the NFC Championship Game at CenturyLink Field (now Lumen Field) in Seattle. The matchup was ranked among the NFL's 100 greatest games and remains the defining chapter of the rivalry.

On the very first play from scrimmage, 49ers LB Aldon Smith strip-sacked Wilson, setting up a Dawson field goal. A 58-yard run by QB Colin Kaepernick and a touchdown by RB Anthony Dixon helped San Francisco take a 10-0 lead. The 49ers led 10-3 at halftime.

San Francisco led 17-13 heading into the fourth quarter, but Wilson connected with WR Jermaine Kearse for a 35-yard touchdown that gave Seattle its first lead.

A pivotal moment followed when 49ers LB NaVorro Bowman suffered a serious knee injury while stripping the ball from Kearse near the goal line. Officials ruled it a fumble and Seattle recovered at the 1-yard line. The play was not reviewable and replays showed Bowman had held on to the ball. The NFL changed its replay rules that offseason to allow reviews of loose-ball recoveries, nicknamed the "NaVorro Bowman Rule."

Down 23-17 with 30 seconds left, Kaepernick had the 49ers at the Seattle 18-yard line and threw a pass to the corner of the end zone for WR Michael Crabtree. Seattle CB Richard Sherman leaped and tipped the pass away from Crabtree and into the hands of LB Malcolm Smith, clinching the game and NFC title. The Seahawks went on to defeat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Players and Coaches Who Crossed Sidelines

Sherman, whose remarks after that NFC Championship helped fuel the modern-day rivalry, would later join the 49ers. Seattle released him on March 9, 2018, and he agreed to a three-year contract with San Francisco the next day. In his second season with the 49ers, Sherman earned second-team All-Pro honors and helped lead the team to Super Bowl LIV, its first Super Bowl appearance since the 2012 season.

Other players who notably played for both franchises include RB Ricky Watters, who ran for 2,840 yards in three seasons with the 49ers before playing the last four seasons of his career in Seattle, and WR Jerry Rice, who spent 16 seasons with the 49ers and played the second half of his 20th and final NFL season with the Seahawks after a midseason trade in 2004.

The sidelines have shared plenty of coaching history, too. Former Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren coached in San Francisco from 1986 to 1991, serving as the 49ers quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, winning two Super Bowls in that span. Pete Carroll was the 49ers defensive coordinator in 1995-96. He became the Seahawks head coach in 2010 and is the winningest head coach in Seattle history.

Where the Rivalry Stands