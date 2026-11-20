A "Sunday Night Football" game has never been played outside the country. That changes this Sunday, when the San Francisco 49ers head to Mexico City, Mexico, to take on the Minnesota Vikings, adding another chapter to the 65-year history between the franchises.

The 49ers and Vikings have met 51 times, and the all-time series is tied at 25-25-1. San Francisco beat Minnesota in the 2019 NFC Divisional Round and went on to win the NFC title that season. The Vikings have won the last two meetings, including their most recent matchup on Sept. 15, 2024, when they earned a 23-17 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Before that, the teams met on "Monday Night Football" on Oct. 23, 2023. This Sunday's matchup has plenty in common with that game.

2023 vs. 2026

The quarterback matchup is the same as in 2023: Brock Purdy for the 49ers against Kirk Cousins for the Vikings. Minnesota's defense led the NFL in blitz rate that season and does so again now, though this season's mark sits much higher at more than 70%. San Francisco's offense ranked among the league's best in points per game in both seasons, with Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, and WR Deebo Samuel Sr. remaining central to the 49ers attack.

Despite a late push by San Francisco in that 2023 game, Minnesota's defense held firm, forcing two critical second-half turnovers to secure a 22-17 win. The 49ers bounced back from the loss, earning the NFC's No. 1 seed, beating the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, and advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.

Three Straight NFC Divisional Matchups (1987-1989)

Most of the teams' meetings have come in the regular season, but San Francisco and Minnesota have also faced off in six NFC Divisional Round games. The 49ers handed the Vikings the first home playoff loss in Minnesota's history in 1970. Seventeen years later, the franchises began a run of three consecutive Divisional Round matchups.

In the 1987 season, the 49ers were the NFC's No. 1 seed after a 13-2 regular season. San Francisco ranked first in total defense and entered the game as an 11-point favorite over the Vikings. But on a rainy January day at Candlestick Park, Vikings WR Anthony Carter's 227 receiving yards on 10 catches set a playoff record. The 49ers offense couldn't keep pace, and San Francisco lost 36-24.

49ers head coach Bill Walsh would later call it one of the worst losses of his career.

"The playoff loss to the Vikings in '87 was probably my most traumatic experience I've had in sports," Walsh said to NFL Films. "It had repercussions throughout our organization for months to come."

The following year, the storyline was similar but the ending was much different.

On New Year's Day in 1989, the 10-6 49ers hosted the 11-5 Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round. San Francisco scored 21 points in the first half, with QB Joe Montana throwing three touchdown passes to WR Jerry Rice. DB Ronnie Lott added two interceptions on defense, and the 49ers beat the Vikings 34-9 on their way to winning Super Bowl XXIII.

The 49ers routed the Vikings again the next year, winning 41-13 on their way to the organization's fourth Super Bowl title.

Common Hall of Famers

Roger Craig played in all three of those 49ers-Vikings Divisional games. The Hall of Fame running back spent eight seasons in San Francisco before spending one season with the Los Angeles Raiders and finishing his career with Minnesota. He wasn't the only Hall of Famer to play for both franchises.

WR Randy Moss made his name in Minnesota, playing seven-plus seasons with the Vikings and establishing himself as one of the league's top receivers. After seasons with the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, then a brief return to the Vikings and a stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2010, Moss announced his retirement in 2011. However, he returned to football in 2012 as a member of the 49ers, playing all 16 games alongside young receivers such as Michael Crabtree and helping the team reach the NFC title game. San Francisco lost to the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII, and Moss retired for good.

This time around, both teams are chasing a division title and the NFC's No. 1 seed. The 49ers are 8-1 and lead the NFC West by two and a half games over the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. The Vikings are 7-2 and share the top spot in their division with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.